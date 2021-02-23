Sustainable Investment: Federated Hermes' Kamhi on sustainable wealth creation and where the industry needs to move quicker

In the second of a new series of interviews with sustainable investment leaders in asset management, Ellie Duncan speaks to Leon Kamhi, head of responsibility at the international business of Federated Hermes, about being an active steward, "holistic returns" and greenwashing.

The Covid-19 pandemic, recent weather events and protests about racial inequality may have stirred up a sense of urgency around ESG, but the asset management industry needs to do more, says Leon Kamhi, head of responsibility at international business of Federated Hermes.

As an executive within a firm that has focused on ESG for several decades, Kamhi recalls that even amid the financial crisis, ESG factors were largely being ignored by fund managers.

While disclosure was improving, "no one was really taking it seriously," he says.

Fast-forward ten years, and despite the recent urgency, things have still not progressed far enough.

While he does not think there are many people who would claim either climate change is a hoax or without economic impact, "we are not necessarily taking the actions fast enough to address climate change".

"Today, we are not taking it as seriously as we need to," he says. "When I say 'we', I mean the economy as a whole."

However, at a company level, the group has been taking sustainable and ESG investing seriously for a long time.

It began with its first CEO Ralph Quartano. In 1983, it held the board of Marks & Spencer, or St Michael as it was previously known, accountable for "special loans they made available to directors".

Quartano may have died at the start of the year but his legacy certainly lives on. In 2017, current CEO Saker Nusseibeh wrote a paper The Why Question, asking "why the investment industry is there".

"That is when we coined the idea of holistic returns," Kamhi says. "We need to provide an income, which is the financial return, but if we ignore the social and environmental impact then we would be doing our investors a disservice, hence the idea of holistic returns."

The emphasis is on "acting in the investors' interests in a holistic way" across the whole firm, not only the investment side or the engagement and stewardship side, Kamhi says.

"Our client relations are focused in that way, our performance management approach in human resources is focused in that way. Our IT group are thinking about what their environmental impact is," he adds.

Taking action

When it comes to the investment teams, there are three things they must do.

"First is take a high active share," he says. "Secondly, integrate relevant and material ESG factors alongside traditional performance factors, and thirdly ensure stewardship is part of what the investment team is doing."

Stewardship is provided through a service called EOS at Federated Hermes, which actively engages with companies on ESG. It is also available as a third-party service to institutional investors and pension funds who want to take more active ownership.

"In the responsibility office, we are, in a sense, playing two roles," Kamhi says. "We are both holding accountable everyone in the firm to its mission and, at the same time, facilitating what everyone does."