Sustainable Investment: Morningstar's Bioy on why asset managers must provide 'milestones' not 'very vague statements'

In the first of a new series of interviews with sustainable investment leaders within the asset management industry, Ellie Duncan speaks to Morningstar's global director of sustainability research Hortense Bioy about identifying best practice, focusing on engagement and avoiding the "green bubble".

Morningstar's Hortense Bioy states that her "mission" is to empower investors by providing the data, tools, research and guidance that they need to make better informed decisions.

"For us in research, it really means producing content that will educate investors on sustainability, to help them navigate this very complex space, which incorporates ESG and non-ESG funds," she says.

She was recently given an even wider remit to do just that, reflecting the importance of this area for investors. This year, Bioy was promoted to global director of sustainability research at Morningstar - her second promotion at the firm in less than 12 months.

In July 2020, she had taken on the newly created role of director of sustainability research for the Europe, EMEA and APAC regions, having previously been director in passive strategies and sustainability research for Europe.

Bioy also notes the team is expanding in this area as Morningstar is currently hiring internally three ESG strategists who will sit in each region: US, continental Europe and Australia, covering APAC.

Committed to ESG

While Morningstar is known in the market for its established Sustainability Ratings, it has not rested on its laurels in a rapidly-evolving sector.

Last year, it launched a new initiative called the ESG Commitment Level, through which asset managers and strategies are evaluated on their process, resources and active ownership activities and assigned a rating on a four-point scale of 'Leader', 'Advanced', 'Basic', or 'Low'.

Bioy says it helps investors understand the differences between all the managers and where it is seeing best practice.

The rating initiative has been "well received" by investors and asset management groups have taken an interest too.

"It surprised some asset managers, as you can imagine, as some probably thought they were doing better than they were," she says. "But we serve the end investor, so it is not there to just give points to the asset managers or make them feel good.

"Most of them [asset managers] are on a journey and I think it is good that we are getting out there and saying, 'this is where we see you in the landscape'."

Bioy says the rating applies one methodology to asset managers and strategies consistently across the world. Therefore, because Europe is generally further ahead with sustainable investing and associated regulation, it is partly reflected in some of the ratings.

"But the investors, whether they are based in Europe, the US, Asia or wherever, have a right to know what is going on in the portfolio and make decisions based on that," she adds.

There has been a lot of talk about 'greenwashing' in the industry recently, as Bioy notes, adding that "this is a term we need to be careful about because at the end of the day it's about disclosure".

"You have a lot of different funds that have ESG or sustainable in the name," she says.

"But investors need to look under the hood. Since when can you only look at the name of a fund and work out what's in a portfolio? Investors still have the responsibility and duty to understand the objective of the fund and how that translates to holdings."