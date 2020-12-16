Investment Conundrums: Premier Miton's Harris on the UK headwind nobody is talking about

Increasingly poor age demographics in the UK will continue to hinder long-term economic growth, according to Premier Miton's Lloyd Harris, who warned the inflationary uptick a lot of investors are positioning for may not happen over the medium term.

Harris, who joined Premier Miton Investors as head of fixed income from Merian in July this year, also believes markets are overly optimistic in terms of how quickly Covid-19 vaccines will be administered and that, combined with Brexit-related uncertainty, the UK could be heading towards a "soft patch" in terms of market movements.

"Following the US Election and the big vaccine rally, markets began to look overbought as investors became very, very bullish. But meanwhile, economic fundamentals were not very good at all," he reasoned.

"December and January can often be tricky periods for markets. But at the moment, markets seem to be in this 'vaccine plus' state of mind, yet I don't think markets have appreciated the risk that it may not be effective and will take a long time before the vaccine is administered on a huge scale.

"There is a lot of positivity priced in at the moment. Yet there is Brexit uncertainty, and we didn't see a 'blue wave' in the US, which means there will need to be negotiations underway before we see more stimulus there. Therefore, we think we are going to go through a soft patch soon."

Demographic problems

However, Harris said the larger elephant in the room that is "constantly being underappreciated by markets, and has been for a couple of decades", is that age demographics across developed markets, and particularly the UK, are becoming poorer. This would therefore hamper growth and prevent inflation, according to the manager.

"This is one of the reasons we have printed so much money since the Global Financial Crisis, yet we have not had a great deal of growth and we don't have a great deal of inflation," he explained.

"Ultimately, all it is doing is plugging the demographic hole - as we produce fewer babies, we have fewer workers, and existing workers have to save more for their retirement.

"In the UK, we have 200,000 people retiring every year and 100,000 people entering the workforce. That does not bode well for growth rates."

Harris said central banks have been trying to plug the gap since the early noughties in particular, when it became apparent that almost all of the growth the economy was experiencing came from credit in the private sector.

"Then, the leverage moved from the private sector to the public sector after the Global Financial Crisis," he explained. "Debt on private bank balance sheets moved to central bank balance sheets, but ultimately, all we have done is steal from the future.

"Ultimately, we have bought half the debt and half the market ourselves here in the UK, so we pay half of the interest to ourselves. The only reason we ever got away with this is that everybody else was doing it as well."

The debt that we therefore own, according to Harris, is "never being returned". He referred to the US Federal Reserve's attempt to retire some of the debt on its balance sheet via quantitative tightening in 2018 as "an experiment that did not end well".

"Foreign exchange is a zero sum game. If we were doing this in isolation, we would be Zimbabwe. But we are not - we are doing it, the ECB is doing it, the Fed is doing it - hence our exchange rates are relatively benign," he explained.

"So, we own this debt and to my mind, it is never coming back to us. We have already talked about demographics - it's never being returned. People talk about debt cancellation, but as far as I'm concerned it has already been cancelled."