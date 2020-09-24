Rathbones' Thomson: This will be the shortest recession of our lives

The “stockmarket crisis phase is behind us” now and we are firmly in a “choppy recovery phase”, according to Rathbones’ James Thomson, who said the coronavirus-induced crisis will likely be “one of the biggest recessions of our lifetimes – and also the shortest”.

The manager, who has headed up the £2.8bn Rathbones Global Opportunities fund since its launch in 2003, said the reduction in volatility in e-mini S&P futures shows that "the purest desire to derisk assets" in March has now subsided.

"We hit a peak in March because, frankly, people were scared. Some of the greatest minds in the investment industry were telling us all, even on the 6th or 7th of March, not to buy the dip," the manager said.

"These comments came out days before the v-shaped rebound and, sadly, a lot of investors had sold out of equities. Almost a third of clients over the age of 65 sold out of risk assets between February and May so unfortunately never participated in the bounce back."

Thomson said the bounce back can largely be attributed to the decisiveness of politicians during the throes of the crisis, given that it took Congress 100 days to approve a $3trn relief package since the first case of coronavirus was recorded in China in January, compared to the 600 days it took for Congress to approve emergency funds during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

"My overall view is this will probably be the biggest global recession of our lifetimes, but also the shortest," the manager reasoned.

"In terms of the fund manager recession playbook, the mantra is to never be early because usually recessions build up over many months and the scale of the hit is not visible. There is a lot of time for downward earnings adjustments.

"But this time it is different, because the solutions to the immediate problem can have an immediate impact on economic activity. That is why we saw such a sharp v-shaped stockmarket rebound from the bottom in the middle of March."

‘Fun-at-home' stocks

In terms of the performance of Thomson's fund this year, it achieved a top-decile total return of 24.1%, placing it in 25th place within the 353-strong sector, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Thomson attributes this to a number of holdings in the portfolio that have thrived under the new lockdown measures, including the likes of Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon and PayPal.

He also said Ocado - one of his few UK-domiciled holdings - has fared particularly well this year, having seen its share price rise by more than 120% in an "otherwise soggy market".

"Ocado, in my view, is the best technology and engineering business in Britain," the manager said. "The UK online supermarket story is thriving, but what is really exciting for Ocado is that it is creating a technology template for the rest of the world. Many supermarkets are just getting started using Ocado as their technology and engineering provider for their transition to online shopping."

Elsewhere, Thomson said "fun-at-home" stocks such as Netflix, Nvidia - which creates graphic processing units for the gaming industry - and Match.com have also stood the fund in good stead in 2020.