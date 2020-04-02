Canaccord's Champion: The questions clients are asking as the crisis unfolds

Deputy CIO at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Richard Champion reveals the top ten questions clients are asking the firm amid the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

I'm sitting on a lot of cash - is now a good time to invest?

Markets have been exceptionally volatile. After a very rapid bounce in equities last week, we actually reduced our exposure on Friday, since we think there is a strong possibility that indices test their previous lows, and possibly go beyond them.

We expect a surge in virus cases in the US in particular, followed tragically by a surge in the number of deaths, and think this will knock confidence further.

That said, at some point, for those sitting on a cash surplus, it will be a good time to invest and take advantage of equities that are much cheaper than they were previously.

But we don't think we have seen the bottom of the market yet.

This crisis and the economic fallout has taken everyone by surprise - we didn't see it coming. But with the crashes come the buying opportunities. And we think that when the rebound comes, it will be sharp.

As it was in 2008, in this situation investors have to be careful of "whales" - even if some stocks go down, it doesn't mean they will rebound. They might not recover.

That's why it is so important to do your due diligence to ensure the business is sound.

Should we go to cash and what can you do to preserve capital?

We have added to our cash weightings after the sharp bounce recently. But we certainly don't think it's a good time to go completely to cash.

If you think about the S&P falling 9% one day and then rising 9% the day after, before falling 12% the next day and rising 6% the next, this is a market within which you can be very easily whipsawed if you try and sell and you may not be able to get anywhere near the price you thought you'd get by selling.

Whenever the markets turn round, you might well find yourself out in the cold and might not have the opportunity to get back in.

It is not totally impossible that once the markets feel that the virus is under control, you could have a rally that could be up to 20% in one day.

The volatility we have seen on the downside could be mirrored on the upside.

Just now, we feel that there is more bad news out there that is not reflected in current market levels.

When is a good time to buy?

We would hold on before committing your uninvested cash right now. We want to see clear signs that the virus case-load is peaking and that there is visibility of the economy getting more back to normal.

The markets might fall further, and at that point we would be investing into them, because once they are on the up, the likelihood is that they will rocket.

Why is gold going down?

When you have margin calls on equities, you find people need to sell something to cover those margin calls and the two liquid markets that investors have sold are gold, and treasury bonds and government bonds in general.

And you have seen a very strong correction but it doesn't mean that these asset classes are going down in tandem with equities.

They are just collateral damage to some extent. And you should see them getting back to similar levels.

Quantitative easing bail-out - if there is a bail out of the economy, will it make the country go bust?

With current levels of interest rates close to zero, it is hard to see how the country could go bust.

Governments need to take advantage of the low rates to raise debt to help this country through this tough period and they can always - later on - use some of these investments in a different way.

It is unlikely the country will go bust by saving itself.

Which sectors should we buy? And when should we buy which sectors?

There is a big question here about buying the trash. In the recoveries we saw in 2003 and 2009, the poor quality stocks rallied the most because they had fallen the most.

This is OK if you are looking for a short-term bounce and trying to trade a short-term bounce.

But we would caution about buying some of the sectors that have suffered the most. Energy is still in the throes of a price war between Saudi and Russia and it's unlikely to recover any time soon.

Financials in general will take longer to recover because interest rates will be stuck at zero for a long time.

We prefer the quality companies - the growth sectors such as technology, healthcare, infrastructure and ESG.

Why has the technology sector fallen the way it has?

Markets have sold indiscriminately. They have sold ETFs and trackers. They have not sold individual stocks. Tech was collateral damage, to an extent.

Tech should probably be a beneficiary of the rebound because our lives are going to change and technology will play a massive role in our new norm.

Is there a leading indicator to show where the bottom is?

I wish. It won't be easy to predict and this is why you can't really trade it perfectly. The leading indicators tend to be coincident with the recovery in the market.

In 2009, the best indicator was the Australian dollar vs the yen, but unfortunately this happened at exactly the same time as equities recovered, so it is very difficult to say if one was independent of the other.

There is no short cut to understanding what is the best route to recovery.

Will the levels of central bank liquidity that will be thrown at this be sustainable if we get a second-round financial crisis?

Yes it will be sustainable for two reasons:

Central banks control liquidity, not the markets This is the first time since 2008 that both monetary policy (interest rates) and fiscal measures (taxes) are being eased at the same time. These are new measures. Hong Kong has sent in helicopter money to save its economy. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has done the same in the UK for companies.

We do think this level of central bank liquidity is sustainable, but it means we are moving into new territory. Interest rates will stay lower for longer.

The problem that people always mention when they talk about a massive amount of liquidity thrown by central banks and quantitative easing is that they assume that at some point it will end up in inflation.

Inflation would be a good problem to have now, as it is very low and below the targets of most western central banks.

So it is not a massive issue right now and even if central banks throw liquidity at the economy, there should be little damage.

Are banks safe?

Although companies are going bankrupt, particularly in the hospitality and travel sectors, we think banks are relatively safe - but you can never have complete certainty.

Banks' capital positions are much better than they were 12 years ago in the financial crisis. Many have had rights issues and have been driven to shore up their capital buffers by regulators.

Their balance sheets and assets have been de-risked in preparation for a crisis, as that is what regulators have driven them to do.

In the US and the UK, banks are in a very strong financial position. EU banks less so, but still very strong. This gives them a lot of leeway to weather the economic storm.

We don't think it is the end of the world. The economic storm is likely to come in waves and have secondary effects.

But in our view, overall, it will be relatively short and relatively sharp.

A big fiscal bazooka has been fired at the exceptional drop in activity by governments across the world and of course, here in the UK too.

These programmes are designed to help individuals and companies, so the banks will not take the hit as hard as they might otherwise.

Richard Champion is deputy CIO at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management