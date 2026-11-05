Managers split on the opportunities continuation funds offer investors

Risks and rewards

clock • 7 min read

The total deal volume of transactions related to private markets continuation vehicles (CVs) surpassed $100bn in 2025 – up more than 40% from 2024 – and now accounts for roughly 9% of total exit value, according to a report by Schroders Capital earlier this year.

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