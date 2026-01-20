Vanguard shutters Active UK Equity fund due to underperformance

Red flagged in 2025 AoV

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Vanguard has decided to permanently close its Active UK Equity fund, effective 22 April 2026, citing a lack of investor interest and persistent performance challenges.

