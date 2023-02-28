Consumer Duty defended following minister's comments

TISA's head of technical policy, Lisa Laybourn, yesterday (27 February) said the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) regulation was a "worthwhile initiative that will refocus providers needs of the consumer". She added that "many firms have already made significant progress in operationalising the Duty".

The comments followed a report by the Financial Times that City of London minister, Andrew Griffith, had raised concerns the rules could harm the financial services industry, add to regulatory burden and lead to lawsuits.

The comments, which were made at a private dinner with senior members of the industry, were "scathing" according to the FT report.

Laybourn instead said the ambition of Consumer Duty was "admirable".

"The aim of Consumer Duty is to put UK consumers, including the most vulnerable, in the strongest possible position to take charge of their financial wellbeing," she commented.

However, she acknowledged the workload the regulation imposed and said there needed to be "detailed guidance and support" from the FCA during the implementation phase along with effort from providers.

"Firms need to review many aspects of their offering and then consider changes in their procedures," she said. "We understand this is a challenging ask to complete within the implementation timeframe."

Laybourn also added that TISA hopes the reported comments from Griffith "spur further conversations between firms, Government and regulators on prioritising consumer-friendly measures as part of the Duty's implementation process".