'The Elon ego has landed': Industry reacts to Musk's 'deeply hostile' Twitter bid

On Thursday 14 April, Musk offered to buy Twitter for $41bn, two weeks after buying a 9% stake in the business to become its largest shareholder.

Musk was expected to take a seat on Twitter's board but refrained from doing so, which suggested to investors that a full takeover bid was on the cards for the Tesla founder.

But Musk's initial 9% stake in the business was met with hostility from a number of Twitter employees, with one worker tweeting: "Quick question [sic]: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they'd likely be the subject" of an HR investigation.

Twitter's share price initially spiked more than 12% immediately after the move was announced, but just an hour later was up 6.5% which, according to interactive investor's Victoria Scholar, suggesting the market "is not fully convinced the $54.20 a share offer will be accepted".

"Given that the share price is closer to yesterday's close than the offer price, the market is pricing in a higher likelihood that the deal is rejected than accepted," the head of investment explained.

"Although Musk has said he is not playing the ‘back-and-forth game,' the question is whether he would up his offer if it is rejected, which is difficult to predict - just like Musk himself."

However, she called the takeover bid "a deeply hostile move" given Musk threatened to reconsider his existing stake in Twitter if his 100% acquisition offer is rejected.

"Musk has priced his offer attractively at a significant premium to yesterday's close making Twitter decision even more difficult," Scholar added.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, said Musk's offer of $54.20 per share is "a punchy 38% higher than when he disclosed his initial stake", but is "still 30% below the share price highs of last year".

"This opens a battle for control between new CEO Parag Agrawal, who is trying to engineer a company turnaround, and Musk's' view that Twitter will ‘neither thrive nor serve [its] societal imperative in its current form'," he explained.

"Musk has 82 million followers on the platform, has made over 17,000 tweets since joining in 2009, and now says ‘Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.''"

Friction

Friction between Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal - who took the role in November last year - and Musk is well documented, with Musk criticising the firm's publicly listed structure, as well as its views on moderating content.

"Elon Musk thinks Twitter's potential is stifled by current management and its position as a public company. Changing either of those things is an enormous move, and one that will sting the ego of the existing management team," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "The premium being offered by Musk to take over the company suggests he thinks very highly indeed of what Twitter could be, but not what it is at present."

Scholar added that Musk, whose use of Twitter is famously controversial, has described himself as a "free speech absolutist", which "goes against Twitter's deep focus on content moderation through removing trolls, fake news, and conspiracy spreading".

"If he were to take control of the company there could be some significant changes, with a shift in focus away from content moderation and healthy content sharing towards absolute free speech which Musk says is a ‘social imperative'," she warned. "The biggest change, however, would be that the company would go private, allowing more flexibility and requiring less accountability.

"Plus, we would expect to see the changes Musk outlined over the weekend, including allowing users to pay with dogecoin and cutting the price of the Twitter Blue premium service."

‘A sprawling mess'

Neil Campling, head of TMT research at Mirabaud Equity Research, believes Twitter has indeed become "a sprawling mess of a platform with no clearly defined USP, means of monetisation, strategy nor scale".

However, he said the hostile takeover offer will "cost a serious amount of cash… and time".

"Is this about Musk's vision for free speech? He has been vocally critical of Twitter's moderation policies in recent weeks and how it is essential to a functioning democracy," he pointed out. "One thing is for sure: Musk will likely be even freer with his own speech via the platform.

"Given his position at Tesla and, potentially, Twitter - what about corporate governance? Following SEC guidelines? Fiduciary duties?

"Is this just another publicity stunt? Is this just another diversion tactic, given that Tesla is losing market share, its factory is still shut in China and hundreds of thousands of cars being recalled?"

"The Elon ego has landed," he added.