Business as usual: How asset managers are making 'WFH' work

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work beyond measure - the improvised home office, group video meetings, agonising over which print or bookshelf to include in the background of those video meetings - it is a different ball game.

Investment Week checked in with CEOs from several asset management firms to see how their companies are working from home effectively and asked for some top tips for staff during this unprecedented time.

Liontrust

John Ions (pictured), CEO of Liontrust, said the shift to working from home has been "relatively smooth and successful for Liontrust".

He explained: "We have always had a culture of WFH, with some staff doing so successfully for several years.

"Over the past few weeks, we have moved from the initial stage of setting up/testing WFH capabilities, to 50% or more of departments WFH, and then to full WFH for all members of staff. We are now in the position where it is business as usual, other than having the physical presence in the office. Every department across Liontrust is now successfully replicating how they work normally, including fund managers and the traders.

"We have been able to make this move relatively smoothly because flexible working, including WFH, has always been one of the attractions of Liontrust to fund managers and other members of staff. This has been based on the belief that if we want to attract the best talent available, we need to offer them the best working environment possible.

"It has also been relatively easy because of the working processes that we have in place and which every department is following as they usually do."

Like other companies, Liontrust teams are using phone calls, emails, video calls, Microsoft Teams and Skype to communicate with each other. Video calls are a good way to replicate physical meetings and Ions said "we are finding that they can even be more efficient".

Liontrust has created a Staying Connected During Isolation hub on the Intranet and is hosting an internal webinar for all employees once a week. This provides updates on the company, information from across all departments and engagement through Q&A sessions. CEO Ions appears on every alternate webinar while the others feature the chief financial officer or chief operations officer or a head of department.

From a fund manager's perspective, Storm Uru (pictured), manager of the Liontrust Global Dividend fund offered his view on WFH: "And just like that - the world changed. For many years the technology allowing us to work from home has been ready, but we needed to reach the tipping point to realise its full potential.

"Key technologies to successfully work from home have now 'crossed the chasm' [Referring to Geoffrey Moore's book Crossing the Chasm].

"After many years of failing to completely adopt video and remote access technology, I found myself embracing these key technologies overnight and now could not function without them. I use video communication, via Zoom and Skype, to communicate daily with colleagues and family. By using Microsoft cloud for remote log-in, I now have a workstation at home that is a replication of my computer at Liontrust HQ.

"In my former life as a professional sportsman, routine and consistency were the cornerstone to success. So, as we work through this crisis, I lean on our robust investment process that provides the road map to successfully navigate this challenging investing environment. On a personal level, I prioritise daily exercise to keep myself sane and sharp. It's the little things that count.​"