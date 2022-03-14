Investment Week digital edition - 14 March 2022

The devastating war in Ukraine has dramatically increased the need for energy independence in the European Union, which today announced a plan to reduce its reliance on Russian gas. This will require more use of fossil fuels in the short term, but long-term...

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investing, Fidelity, Matthew Jennings, Investment Director, Fidelity, Alexander Laing, Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Fidelity 14 March 2022 • 6 min read