Investment Week digital edition - 14 March 2022

Latest edition of magazine now available online

clock • 1 min read
Investment Week digital edition - 14 March 2022

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

The latest issue of Investment Week is out now. In this edition you will find exclusive features including: Weapons in ESG funds? Ukraine conflict triggers debate Big Interview Maxime Carmignac...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

Harvester of Sorrow: Ukrainian supply disruptions are only a part of food inflation

More on Investment

Industry Voice: Energy independence drive could impact renewables adoption
Investment

Industry Voice: Energy independence drive could impact renewables adoption

The devastating war in Ukraine has dramatically increased the need for energy independence in the European Union, which today announced a plan to reduce its reliance on Russian gas. This will require more use of fossil fuels in the short term, but long-term...

Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investing, Fidelity, Matthew Jennings, Investment Director, Fidelity, Alexander Laing, Analyst and Portfolio Manager, Fidelity
clock 14 March 2022 • 6 min read
Industry Voice: Evaluating labelled bonds - a robust framework is key
Investment

Industry Voice: Evaluating labelled bonds - a robust framework is key

In this rapidly evolving market, we believe investors need a thoughtful approach to assessing issues’ suitability and combatting greenwashing, in order to generate real impact.

Campe Goodman CFA, Portfolio Manager and Paul Skinner, Investment Director at Wellington Management
clock 14 March 2022 • 7 min read
Industry Voice: Energy Transition - A Jarring Path to Green
Investment

Industry Voice: Energy Transition - A Jarring Path to Green

Higher energy prices may prompt more investment in energy transition technologies, but we expect periods of volatility and vulnerability along the path to a greener future.

PIMCO
clock 14 March 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot