ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

Managers of the ScotGem trusted placed 1.1% of the trust into Fix Price Group

In its final results published on 11 March the chair said in his statement that there had been no direct investment in Russian companies prior to this because of "corporate governance concerns".

"Regrettably, on 24 February 2022, they bought a position (1.1% of trust NAV) in a London-listed GDR of a Russian retailer called the Fix Price Group," the statement said. "The board was very surprised with such a decision being made, and even more so that First Sentier Investors permitted such a trading instruction to be processed, in the prevailing circumstances.

"Given that stockmarket trading in all London-listed Russian companies has subsequently been suspended, this investment is now held in the portfolio at nil value."

The fund is run by Tom Prew and Chris Grey of Stewart Investors, which is part of First Sentier. The pair took over in October 2019 from Ashish Swarup and Tom Allen, who were also part of Stewart Investors.

32 UK domiciled ESG funds have minor exposure to Russia

Two days prior to the release of the results (9 March) the trust announced it received notice of the resignation of the investment manager.

The announcement said the termination will not take effect until a replacement manager is appointed, subject to a maximum period of six months.

"The board continues to consider its options with respect to the future of the company and will communicate further with shareholders when a decision has been reached," it said.

The agreement was originally reached in June 2017.

First Sentier declined to comment.