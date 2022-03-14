ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

Investment manager resigned on 9 March

clock • 1 min read
Managers of the ScotGem trusted placed 1.1% of the trust into Fix Price Group
Image:

Managers of the ScotGem trusted placed 1.1% of the trust into Fix Price Group

Stewart Investors, the managers of the £48m ScotGems investment trust, bought a Russian company on the day the nation invaded Ukraine.

In its final results published on 11 March the chair said in his statement that there had been no direct investment in Russian companies prior to this because of "corporate governance concerns".

"Regrettably, on 24 February 2022, they bought a position (1.1% of trust NAV) in a London-listed GDR of a Russian retailer called the Fix Price Group," the statement said. "The board was very surprised with such a decision being made, and even more so that First Sentier Investors permitted such a trading instruction to be processed, in the prevailing circumstances.

"Given that stockmarket trading in all London-listed Russian companies has subsequently been suspended, this investment is now held in the portfolio at nil value."

The fund is run by Tom Prew and Chris Grey of Stewart Investors, which is part of First Sentier. The pair took over in October 2019 from Ashish Swarup and Tom Allen, who were also part of Stewart Investors. 

32 UK domiciled ESG funds have minor exposure to Russia

Two days prior to the release of the results (9 March) the trust announced it received notice of the resignation of the investment manager.

The announcement said the termination will not take effect until a replacement manager is appointed, subject to a maximum period of six months.

"The board continues to consider its options with respect to the future of the company and will communicate further with shareholders when a decision has been reached," it said.

The agreement was originally reached in June 2017.                

First Sentier declined to comment.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Russian firms ejected by FTSE Russell

UK GDP rebounds stronger than expected in January

More on Investment Trusts

Some trusts have become expensive while others may have value
Investment Trusts

The trusts with the biggest discount/premium changes since the crisis

Jupiter Green seen discount narrow 10%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 10 March 2022 • 4 min read
Nick Wood of Quilter Cheviot
Investment Trusts

Deep Dive: Volatility presents opportunities in private equity

An innovative sector

Nick Wood
clock 10 March 2022 • 4 min read
Vincent Ropers of Wise Funds
Investment Trusts

Deep Dive: Investors should allocate to private markets

Estimated $10trn in size

Vincent Ropers
clock 10 March 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

JP Morgan Russian trust share price jumps 105%

09 March 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
03

Pimco risks losing billions if Russian debt defaults - reports

10 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

32 UK domiciled ESG funds have minor exposure to Russia

10 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
15 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot