Rising uncertainty and prices pushing investors to advisers

Most investors (70%) across the world are worried about the impact of instability on their finances.
In the UK, that figure stood at 69%, according to a survey of 7,000 individual investors by Natixis Investment Managers, which also found that 73% of respondents would now select safety over performance in their investments. The latest figures came as 91% of UK investors said they trust their adviser when it comes to making investment decisions. UK wage growth hits 5.2% in the three months to April as unemployment ticks up In addition, 72% worried that markets will become more volatile moving forward. In terms of individual investors' fears, inflation stood on top with 51%. T...
