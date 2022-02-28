Investment Week digital edition - 28 February 2022

Latest edition of magazine now available online

clock • 1 min read
Investment Week digital edition - 28 February 2022

This week's edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

The latest issue of Investment Week is out now. In this edition you will find exclusive features including: Ukraine crisis How the industry reacted The Big Interview Atlantic...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

World Social Justice Day: Four assets putting the 'S' in ESG

Reflections on COP26: 100 days on

More on Investment

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett
Investment

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway profits increase 45% despite near-record cash pile

Lack of 'exciting' investment opportunities

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read
Article 8 and 9 funds attracted €20.4bn
ESG

Morningstar: Europe-based fund assets decline, as ESG retains popularity with investors

Article 8 and 9 funds attracted €20.4bn

Georgie Lee
clock 23 February 2022 • 1 min read
Diversity blog: How is asset management tackling equality?
Investment

Diversity Blog: Diversity Project launches new inclusive culture guide aimed at CEOs

Round-up of diversity coverage

Investment Week
clock 22 February 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot