Impax Asia Environmental fund receives Responsible rating from RSMR

47th fund to receive rating

David Li, co-manager of the Impax fund
David Li, co-manager of the Impax fund

The Impax Asian Environmental Markets fund has received a Responsible rating from ratings house RSMR, becoming only the 47th fund to carry the rating.

Investment Week has learned of the fund receiving the rating, making it the first time that RSMR has rated an Impax fund.

RSMR introduced its Responsible fund rating in 2012, which was called SRI ratings at the time and subsequently renamed.

Stewart Smith, head of managed portfolio services at RSMR stated: "ESG factors represent potential risks to any fund's holdings, therefore we consider ESG to be an integral part of the research process for all funds we assess, monitor and ultimately rate.

"Funds with an RSMR Responsible rating go beyond ESG investing with each of the 47 RSMR Responsible rated funds needing to satisfy our additional criteria. Each rated fund is then categorised as either Ethical, Sustainable, Thematic or Impact."

The Impax Asian Environmental Markets fund is categorised as an Environmental Thematic fund by RSMR. It is co-managed by David Li and Oscar Yang, who joined Impax in 2007 and 2011 respectively. The fund's OCF is 1.17%.

According to RSMR, the fund seeks to "achieve sustainable, above market returns over the longer term by investing regionally in Asia-Pacific companies active in the rapidly growing Resource Efficiency and Environmental Markets."

Other funds that have received RSMR's Responsible rating include Troy Trojan Ethical fund, Unicorn Ethical UK Income fund and Threadneedle UK Social Bond fund.

