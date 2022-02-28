Atrato group boosts renewable energy team with four hires

The appointments will support the growth of Atrato Onsite Energy plc (ROOF), the ‘one-stop shop' solution for landlords and corporates for behind the meter solar energy generations systems.

Atrato Group launched ROOF in November 2021 in an oversubscribed listing.

Gustaf Schuler joins as technical director, having gained ten years' experience in the renewables energy industry, including three years at Macquarie Group's Green Investment Group (GIG), where he was responsible for implementing an extensive range of solar photovoltaic projects for corporate clients.

Alex Papastefanakis, who has been appointed as assistant director, joins from Akereos Capital, a specialist advisory firm focused on power infrastructure. Alex also worked for GIG and brings extensive experience in executing renewable energy investment transactions.

Two appointments have been made to the fund finance team - Brett Pieterse and Omer Saeed.

Saeed has been in post since November as financial controller, renewable energy. He has more than 13 years' experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Before joining Atrato, Omer worked in a risk function for EQUANS, a French energy company specialising in energy efficiency, regeneration, renewables and smart energy. Prior to this, he was a financial accountant at Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.

Pieterse will join Atrato as finance director for the renewables business. He arrives from Vercity Group, where he was finance director responsible for managing renewable energy and infrastructure projects. Prior to Vercity, Brett worked for John Laing Group.

Pieterse said: "I am thrilled to join Atrato at this exciting phase of growth. I share the company's conviction in the role solar power will play in a carbon-neutral future for the UK and delivering long-term, secure income for investors."

Steven Noble, chief investment officer at Atrato Group, added: "The renewables team is going from strength to strength. These new hires bring a wealth of renewables and solar experience, which will be paramount in allowing us to help UK corporates achieve a net-zero transition."