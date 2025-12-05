The Big Question: Will 2026 be the year of London IPOs?

Six experts answer

Investment Week
clock • 1 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Investment Week
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Market Movers blog: Mayflower Acquisitions raises $500m in London IPO

McInroy & Wood's Leigh Himsworth: Smaller companies getting harder to ignore

More on UK

Deep Dive: Investors urged to look past UK dividend 'blip' as companies shift capital returns strategy
UK

Deep Dive: Investors urged to look past UK dividend 'blip' as companies shift capital returns strategy

UK buyback capital of the world

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 21 November 2025 • 4 min read
JPM UK Small Cap Growth & Income chair hopes Budget will boost UK stocks
UK

JPM UK Small Cap Growth & Income chair hopes Budget will boost UK stocks

'Exciting opportunities in our universe'

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 16 October 2025 • 2 min read
LSE argues PISCES is 'a real opportunity to reposition AIM' within the funding continuum
UK

LSE argues PISCES is 'a real opportunity to reposition AIM' within the funding continuum

A ‘huge opportunity’

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 07 October 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot