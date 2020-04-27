Investment Week digital edition - 27 April 2020
Latest edition of print magazine now available online
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.
This week's exclusive articles include:
Oil crisis: From one extreme to another
ETF investors face highest risk as oil volatility batters energy funds
UK property market: House of cards to crumble?
Recession in the sector 'likely well underway', fund managers warn
Fund manager interview: 7IM's Dean Proctor
"I do not see any reason why we cannot exit this difficult period with more confidence than we entered it
Martin Gilbert: The times they are a-changin'
What Bob Dylan's music can teach companies about social responsibility
