Martin Gilbert: The times they are a-changin'

Last week, Bob Dylan's original handwritten lyrics for The Times They Are A-Changin' went on sale for a cool $2.2m. Today, his song has never seemed more relevant.

As we struggle through the Covid-19 crisis, there is no doubt we are living through unprecedented times.

Now that we are several weeks into lockdown, everyone is tired of hearing about the "new normal". But the phrase is ubiquitous because it is clear the times are indeed changing. And if we look beyond lockdown, we can begin to see the shape of a very different society.

The coronavirus will leave deep economic scars. The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) released sombre forecasts - including a 35% fall in second-quarter GDP and a 13% slump for 2020 as a whole. That would be the biggest economic contraction for over a century - bigger than the global financial crisis, the Great Depression or the downturns caused by the two world wars.

According to the OBR, two million people in the UK could lose their jobs, with unemployment rising to 10%. That would be calamitous and could have far-reaching consequences for society. A radical response will be required.

But beyond the immediate economic impact, I sense that people will not only accept that things cannot continue as they were before the crisis, but they must not.

This is particularly true with regard to the environment. One of the strong views we have about the potential impacts of the pandemic is it will be an accelerant of many existing economic, market and societal trends.

The environmental agenda cuts across all of these. It was front of mind before this crisis and we are convinced it will be even more so after it.

With so much industry and transport shutting down in recent weeks, we have been enjoying bluer skies and cleaner air. But this is only temporary.

Our economies may have ground to a halt, but man-made climate change has continued. In the US, for example, a 'megadrought' is underway - exacerbated, scientists believe, by greenhouse gas emissions.

Once we leave lockdown, I expect people to be more open to a sober assessment of the impact our lifestyles are having on our planet.

We continue to see the damage we are doing to the environment, but we also see the clear air the current lockdown has engendered in cities from Beijing to Delhi. The residents of these and other places will want more from their leaders.

As Dylan said: "Come senators, congressmen, please heed the call; don't stand in the doorway, don't block up the hall."

Meanwhile, people's working habits have changed profoundly during the crisis, and some of this may be permanent. Video conferencing has improved the ability of teams to work effectively from home.

This may prompt companies to reassess the amount of travel they pay for, on both budgetary and environmental grounds.

For investors, all this entails a greater focus on 'impact investing' and environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns. Our role is to encourage companies to aim high in accelerating positive change.

And we also need to hold them to account. While many companies have responded admirably to the crisis, others have been found wanting.

Workers at Amazon have been on strike in protest at dangerous conditions, and shoddy treatment of employees has come sharply into focus elsewhere.

If Dylan's best-known song is anything, it is a warning: "You better start swimmin' or you'll sink like a stone." For businesses, the crisis underscores the importance of swimming with the ESG tide.

Investors have a crucial part to play in demanding high standards. As we look forward to life after lockdown, we should all remember that "he that gets hurt will be he that has stalled" - and do what we must to change with the times. Stay safe.

Martin Gilbert is chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments