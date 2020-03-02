Investment Week digital edition - 9 March 2020

This week's ESG special print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

ESG managment: The leaders and the laggards

Asset managers failing to lead the way on responsibile investment

Actives v Passives: The ESG edition

Which strategy is better suited for sustainable investing?

Coronavirus: Is a 1990s-style risk bubble on its way?

Experts argue similar event on the horizon as virus spreads worldwide

The Big Question: ESG 'greenwashing'

What is the best way to sift through the hype and find a suitable fund?

Diversity: What happens when women don't downplay their success?

Momentum's Jeanette Marais on why more women should 'own' their achievements