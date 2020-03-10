Global equity ETF flows fall over 100%

Global equity ETF flows have collapsed from over $30bn net new assets (NNA) in January 2020 to $1bn net outflows for February, according to new data from Amundi ETF.

US flows fell from over $20bn net inflows to net outflows of $2.4bn, while Europe kept net flows positive with $861m, but still a marked reduction from $7.2bn the previous month.

Globally, net flows for the ETF market fell over 65%, with $18.9bn net inflows in February compared to $55.8bn the previous month.

Emerging markets equity ETFs were the hardest hit, with global net outflows of $8.2bn for February, while negative flows of over $1bn also hit Eurozone ($1.5bn) and North America ($1.1bn) equity ETFs.

The exposure with the greatest investor interest in equities was World ETFs, seeing $7.5bn NNA, while Asian investors bucked the global trend and invested $4.2bn into Japanese funds.

Meanwhile, fixed income continued to see strong inflows globally of $16.9bn, although this still represented a 19% decline from the previous month.

Allocations to government debt increased 70% to $9.9bn globally, of which the US provided $7.6bn, but corporate debt investment fell 256% from the previous month, with global net outflows of $5.4bn.

Gold ETFs saw a 25% increase in NNA from European investors, with $167m flowing into the traditional safe haven, while commodities remained steady globally with net $3.9bn of investment.

ESG continues to be a strong performer in Europe across both equities and fixed income, with net inflows nearly doubling from January, up to $3bn and $414m respectively, despite a challenging month for the passive industry.