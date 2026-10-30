Deep Dive: Analysts split on opportunity following US midterms

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Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

With US midterm elections on Tuesday (3 November) tipped to shake up the balance of power in Congress, investors are weighing potential opportunities against the risk of two years of political gridlock.

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