Deep Dive: Analysts identify pockets of potential in cooling defence sector

Valuations stretched

Maria Nicholls
clock • 3 min read

Analysts are confident there is “more to come” from the European defence story, despite agreeing the easy gains are over amid a retreat from the sector.

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Maria Nicholls
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