Deep Dive: Pensions overhaul and funding shifts mark 'pivotal' year for European fixed income

Significant changes

Maria Nicholls
clock • 3 min read

Structural reforms, led by the Dutch pension transition and rising financing needs, are reshaping engagement with European fixed income and opening new opportunities for investors.

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Maria Nicholls
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