UK portfolios increase fixed income allocations to de-risk from macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop

Janus Henderson report

clock • 2 min read

While fixed income allocations have increased over the past year as macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions have flared, UK portfolios have remained equity-led, Janus Henderson has found.

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