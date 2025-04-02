Sinking Pennon Group takes top spot as most shorted UK stock in Q1

Kingfisher in second place

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

The opening quarter of the year has been one of trials and tribulations already, with seismic macroeconomic events hitting equity markets globally, making it a ripe arena for those shorting stocks.

On the UK listed market, 1,621 shorts were taken out in Q1 2025, with Pennon Group taking the top spot, a study by Investment Week has found. According to data from the Financial Conduct Authority, Pennon had 69 shorts taken out against it over the course of three months. The water supply company, which owns South West Water, has been the subject of major issues in the past year, with a parasite outbreak at one of its Devon sites, which saw people hospitalised and cost the company around £36m to fix. Saba takes aim at plethora of UK stocks as it shorts De La Rue In a House ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

BlackRock's Larry Fink goes bullish on Europe ahead of US 'Liberation Day'

Jupiter shutters dwindling Global Ecology Growth fund after 24 years

More on Companies

Sinking Pennon Group takes top spot as most shorted UK stock in Q1
Companies

Sinking Pennon Group takes top spot as most shorted UK stock in Q1

Kingfisher in second place

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 April 2025 • 4 min read
Raspberry Pi's profits fall over 50% after 'transformative year' for the company
Companies

Raspberry Pi's profits fall over 50% after 'transformative year' for the company

Following June 2024 IPO

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 April 2025 • 2 min read
Kleinwort Hambros becomes UBP's UK arm following takeover
Companies

Kleinwort Hambros becomes UBP's UK arm following takeover

All London teams to move into Marylebone

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 01 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot