Sinking Pennon Group takes top spot as most shorted UK stock in Q1

On the UK listed market, 1,621 shorts were taken out in Q1 2025, with Pennon Group taking the top spot, a study by Investment Week has found. According to data from the Financial Conduct Authority, Pennon had 69 shorts taken out against it over the course of three months. The water supply company, which owns South West Water, has been the subject of major issues in the past year, with a parasite outbreak at one of its Devon sites, which saw people hospitalised and cost the company around £36m to fix. Saba takes aim at plethora of UK stocks as it shorts De La Rue In a House ...