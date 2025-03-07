Deep Dive: Investors cautiously confident on China outlook amid trade war 2.0

Unlike some recent announcements from US President Donald Trump, the slapping of extra tariffs on Chinese imports to the US since his return to the White House earlier this year has surprised very few. A long rivalry between the world's two largest economies has led to years of conflict, with Trump firing the first shots on a trade war back in 2018 during his first term in office. The current battle lines started forming last month, when Trump, sworn in for a second term, imposed an extra 10% duty on all Chinese goods to the US. On Tuesday (4 March), he added a further 10%, bringing t...