US investors have been the long-term leaders in ETF investing, shown by the fact that in January 2024 passive assets surpassed those actively managed in the fund industry as a whole for the first time in history at 50.02% vs 49.98%, respectively, according to data from Morningstar. Emerging markets ex-China ETFs enjoy moment in the sun as investors snub China over 2023 While only 26.7% of total assets under management in Europe were attributable to passive strategies that replicate a benchmark as of the end of 2023, this has doubled compared to a year ago, when they comprised 12.3% of...