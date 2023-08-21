Stock Spotlight: Soho House appeal remains despite reduced expansion plans

The company’s original, founding ‘house’ was 40 Greek Street, Soho in London and was opened by the creator Nick Jones in 1995.

The company offers a fleet of private members clubs across the world, including sites in Israel, Sweden, India, the UK and US, all offering a "lifestyle brand" experience, with customers are able to access its ‘Homes' as well as other restaurant and gym amenities.

Under the Soho House umbrella are brands The Ned, Soho Home, Soho Works, Soho Skin, Scorpios, The Line and Saguaro Hotels, all offering similar luxury membership perks.

Today, there are more than 40 Soho Houses, with plans to launch new sites in Washington D.C., Glasgow, Miami, Oregon and Mexico City already in motion.

It had set a target of opening five to seven locations a year back in 2021, but in its latest second quarter results, the firm reduced this target to four sites in 2023, with its Manchester project delayed to next year.

Shaun Kelley, senior research analyst at Bank of America, was not put off by this shift, arguing the move was expected and the firm "remained constructive" for two reasons.

Membership count and revenue guidance were raised by 1% each over the period, with the group reporting a record 95,000 person waiting list, an increase of 6,000 pending applications in the quarter.

Kelley also noted "ramping of 15 new houses opened since 2019", which he argued enables "healthy organic growth in H2 2023 and beyond".

Although it rowed back on the number of new sites opening this year, Soho House did reiterate its previous target for the coming three years.

Bank of America rated Soho House ‘Buy' back in April, which it has maintained post results.

While the firm opened its first members' location in 1995, it did not publicly list until 2021 in New York, originally under the name Membership Collective Group, debuting at $14 per share - a value it currently trades 46.2% below,

It rebranded to its current Soho House name earlier this year to highlight its main global membership business.

At the time, CEO Andrew Carnie said the move was "taking us back to our roots and reflecting the unique brand that Nick Jones has spent 28 years creating".

The company has fared well amid a difficult backdrop for consumer stocks generally, as investors seek refuge from wider market volatility in more defensive assets.

Although the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sub-index has risen over 30% year-to-date, according to data from Bloomberg, this was not reflective of more cautious asset allocation, as Amazon and Tesla accounted for more than three quarters of this rally.

A spokesperson for Lansdowne Partners said that while it did not take a view on the UK hospitality space, the firm did think the members' club was "a unique and highly idiosyncratic investment that we believe to be materially undervalued".

They pointed to the latest results beating analysts' expectations, with 28% membership growth year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA 17% ahead of consensus ($32m versus $27m).

On the results trading call, CEO Carnie said this was the first time the group's adjusted EBITDA had surpassed £30m in a quarter and was also the first time it achieved over 10% in its EBITDA margins.

"We are proud of these milestones, and we expect to maintain the momentum we have built," Carnie said in the call.

"These stronger results led us to deliver positive cash flow from operations in the quarter."

As a result, the shares rallied 14.9% the day its results came out (11 August), according to data from Morningstar Direct, and over the past month its share price has increased 20.2%.