Stock Spotlight: HSBC remains on track for continued growth

Analysts believe the outlook for HSBC's profits will remain positive for the next three years.

The bank posted profits before tax of $12.9bn for the quarter, up from $8.7bn in the same period last year, while profits after tax rose to $11bn from $7.6bn.

Similarly, revenue increased by 64% to $20.2bn and net interest margin stood at 1.7% - a 50 basis points rise.

HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said the "strong performance" over Q1 2023 provided further evidence the bank's strategy "is working", with profits spread across all its main geographies and the three global businesses performing well.

He added: "As a result, we have announced our first quarterly dividend since 2019 of $0.10 per share, as well as a share buy-back of up to $2bn. With the good momentum we have in our business, we expect to have substantial future distribution capacity for dividends and share buybacks."

These steps demonstrate HSBC is focused on the areas with the "highest returns", according to Jonathan Baker, director of investment management services at Charles Stanley.

With continuous interest rates hikes, especially in the West, he said banks should start seeing an improvement in their margins, leading to potential re-ratings.

Additionally, Baker highlighted HSBC's recently announced $2bn share buyback programme could "provide an attractive entry point into a stock that has long-term potential".

Tom Gilbey, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, agreed, arguing the outlook for HSBC "appears quite solid", although this could change with the bank's updated guidance, which is set to be reviewed in the first half of the year.

The move, he added, has seen some industry players hint at a potential upgrade for the bank.

According to Michael Makdad, senior equity analyst for Japan and Asia technology at Morningstar, HSBC will report an average return on equity of around 12% in the next three years, "its highest level since the global financial crisis".

He said the outlook for HSBC's profits is "pretty good" for 2024 and 2025, even if "global interest rates start to come down again and net interest margins narrow".

Split avoided

At the firm's annual general meeting last Friday (5 May) shareholders voted against the proposal to split the bank's operations, although a strong cohort of its Asian shareholders - including insurance giant Ping An - were in favour of the breakup, hoping to divide the more profitable Asian business away from the rest of the company.

Quilter Cheviot's Gilbey said it would be in HSBC's best interests to remain a single entity, adding this enhanced scrutiny to "meet its internal expectations could ultimately improve its performance".

Morningstar's Makdad echoed him, as he added HSBC's management has already been working to simplify the global business in places where "the franchise is not as strong as the UK or Hong Kong".

"This is the background for the deal reached with Cerberus to transfer the French retail business - which is now being renegotiated due to French regulators' new requirements for more capital from Cerberus - and the deal to sell the Canada operations," he said.

However, Makdad said the recent push to split the business should prompt the bank to work towards making itself "less global and more focused on the geographies where it has the greatest advantages".

SVB

In the bank's Q1 2023 results, group CEO Quinn said HSBC remains focused on improving its performance and maintaining a tight cost discipline, as the acquisition of SVB UK for £1 in March provided an opportunity to "accelerate our growth plans".

He added: "For 158 years, HSBC has banked the entrepreneurs who have created today's industrial base. With the SVB UK acquisition, we have access to more of the entrepreneurs in the technology and life sciences sectors who will create the businesses of tomorrow. We believe they are a natural fit for HSBC, and that we are uniquely placed to take them global."

Makdad noted the M&A deal as a "special factor" that boosted HSBC's profits, with SVB UK expected to contribute around $1.5bn.

This means the three-month level probably will not be "maintained for the rest of the year, but even so ROE above 12% in 2023 looks very achievable", he added.

Both Baker and Gilbey said the acquisition helped HSBC secure additional assets very cheaply and it is likely to boost the bank's expansion in high-growth industries such as life sciences and technology.

Makdad noted SVB UK's loan size is about 2.2% of HSBC's, but he said gaining access to clients in the venture capital space, which HSBC did not really have before that, makes it a "good deal" for the bank and fits into its growth and expansion plans.