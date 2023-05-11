VT De Lisle America bets on boats and uranium

Richard de Lisle, manager of the VT De Lisle America fund, argued the US market contained various opportunities in niches including boat manufacturers, with Malibu Boats a key pick for the manager.

The firm is particularly attractive to de Lisle as its earnings report has "once again beat expectations", seeing earnings increase by more than 50%.

De Lisle added the manufacturer claims it is seeing "no signs of a slowdown", with the firm currently sitting at a PE ratio of 6.95.

He argued that following the pandemic, stocks focused on the outdoors had been performing strongly, and despite boat sales plummeting during the 2008 recession, the post-lockdown surge would be strong enough to maintain sales during a potential recession.

Commodities were another area of interest for de Lisle, which he described as "saving us last year" as the small-cap market suffered until September.

He said he had invested in uranium for four years now and "caught the bottom of the cycle", as both China and the USA increasingly focus on building nuclear reactors.

He explained demand for uranium had been steadily improving, as a leftover excess supply of uranium from the Cold War had diminished and it had gathered support from an ESG perspective as a possible solution in the energy transition.

"Our view is you cannot go green without it," he said, and its new potential as a more acceptable fuel stock had helped the price rally.

The main uranium interest for the manager is Cameco Corp, the largest holding in the fund at 3.1%, which de Lisle explained held appeal due to its integration of the "whole process" of uranium production.

The fund, which invests in US small- and mid-caps with low price-to-earnings ratios, has returned 86.2% in the last three years, compared to the IA North America's returns of 39.8%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Outlook

De Lisle described himself as "sort of cocky" about his predictions over the last year, as "everything we said would happen, did happen", with high multiple stocks' valuations falling sharply over the last year.

Now, de Lisle argued, the valuation bubble has been "pricked", and he argued that even if interest rates fall, expensive stocks are not going to bounce back.

These companies are inexperienced in an economic downturn, he said, arguing, for example, they will not know how to properly conduct layoffs, either laying off too many people, or not enough.

Even longstanding firms such as Microsoft are "very different animals to what they were more than 20 years ago" during the dotcom crash.

Instead, de Lisle continued to emphasise the strength of smaller stocks in a recessionary environment: "We might have seen the lows."