Stock Spotlight: Nike a long-term winner thanks to centre court performance

Nike's logo and name is seen by millions during the weeks of Wimbledon. Last year the BBC's coverage of the event attracted an average of 15.5 million viewers across 43.5 hours of coverage.

"One of the most important ways that Nike builds strong global appeal is through partnerships and collaborations with top athletes and prestigious sporting events such as Wimbledon and the World Cup later this fall," commented Jim Tierney, CIO and portfolio manager of the AllianceBernstein Concentrated US Equity fund, which holds 6.5% in Nike.

And one of the reasons this brand, more so than some of the other big sponsors of the event, benefits is because Nike is affordable and attainable.

"The brand tends to showcase stars who rose to greatness through talent and perseverance, such as Emma Raducanu and Raphael Nadal at Wimbledon," explained Mamta Valechha, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot. "By extension, fans then associate the brand with triumph, and they also begin wearing it because it makes them feel like they're part of the professional athlete's team."

A Harvard study has shown that 95% of purchasing decisions are subconscious and influenced by deep emotions and connections. Velechha commented that athletics brands "leverage this, offering adventure and glory through the act of competition".

She added that working with athlete influencers in particular can increase loyalty, generate more brand awareness and move into new markets, which "naturally result in greater sales and sports marketing profits".

Gerrit Smit, portfolio manager of Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund, which holds 5.2% in the company, agreed but said he sees the Wimbledon partnership as "particularly successful" in raising Nike's "quality and popularity perceptions into a premium segment".

The big events of Wimbledon and the Women's World Cup have come at a good time for the company, which suffered at the end of June due to mixed fourth quarter results.

The company reported revenues of $12.2bn for the three months to May 31, a fall of 1%. Gross margin decreased 45% due to the lockdown in China and higher shipping costs and net income was down 5% to $1.4bn.

However, while many of these figures were better than expected the company still saw a share price fall of 3% in after-hours trading and it is down 36.7% so far this year (till 6 July).

Smit said the recent = sell-off was due, in part, to the "unforgiving mood" of investors.

Meanwhile, Tierney added that he thought the company "missed an opportunity" to explain the larger than expected transportation costs and expected some of the reaction was a "combination of lack of transparency on this issue and the lacklustre guidance".

For her part, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, believes investors concerns that inflation will lead consumers to look for cheaper brands are "overblown" given the Nike name is so strong.

"Nike as a brand has enviable pulling power," she commented. "As demonstrated by the huge sales boost a Michael Jordan-branded drop from Nike can generate. Fans queue religiously round the block to get their hands on iconic footwear, which can then be sold as collectors' items, so waiting a few extra weeks for a coveted pair of sneakers should not cause them too much of a sweat."

In order to boost their exclusivity appeal and retain control over display of its products Nike has been focusing on its direct-to-consumer sales and reduced its wholesale partners. Those partnerships have fallen 50% over the past four years, with stores such as Foot Locker, DSW, Urban Outfitters and Macy's all chopped.

Tierney believes this strategic transformation is "key to unlocking a fundamental structural improvement in the company's operating model".

He cited higher revenues and margins, better customer relationships, broader inventory visibility, tighter markdown control, and better relationships with retained partnerships as benefits.

The analysts and fund managers are split on how immune Nike's share price will continue to be from the macroeconomic conditions, with some more optimistic than others, however, they all agree that over the longer-term the strategy shift and its strong brand awareness will carry it through and makes it "attractively valued".