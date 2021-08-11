Investment Conundrums: LeifBridge's Knacke warns of 'distortion of economic realities'

The head of research said that, in addition to stimulus measures exaggerating economic strength, China-related woes such as regulatory crackdowns and its approach to quashing the Delta variant of coronavirus will hamper the country's prospects for meaningful growth for the rest of the year.

"While we do not believe that central banks will tighten any time soon - mainly because they are, almost literally, unable to do so - we think a great deal of the much-vaunted recovery is now priced into most asset prices," he said. "With this in mind, we are perhaps closer to ‘peak sentiment' than many pundits would suggest."

Knacke said economic data is now beginning to undershoot market expectations, including China's manufacturing data, which has fallen to a 15-month low.

He added that US GDP estimates for Q2 are now at 6.5%, compared to the previously predicted growth rate of 8.4%.

"Labour force shortages in US seems to be an increasing concern for policy makers. Despite an abundance of job openings, employers are finding it difficult to match demand with available skills," he explained. "Most policy makers believe this will correct when schools reopen and the extraordinary unemployment support ends in September.

"In the meantime, it adds to transitory inflation narrative alongside the strong deflationary forces of technological advance, deteriorating demographics and the mountain of debt outstanding."

While the vaccine roll-out across the globe has led many economists to expect a significant uptick in inflation, Knacke warned that the pandemic "continues to be a concern in key emerging economies", due to varying levels of access to vaccines and the limited ability of some governments to bolster economies as the Delta variant continues to spread.

"Alongside very high market valuations, we maintain our more cautious asset allocation as compared with our neutral exposure," the head of research added.

Asset classes

Knacke's concerns regarding economic headwinds have played out in bond markets over the last month, with 10-year US Treasuries rallying by 2.2% over the course of July and knocking 20 basis points off of their yields. 10-year gilts also rose by 1.8%, sending yields from 0.8% to 0.7%, while yields on 10-year bunds fell as low as -1.2%.

"As if to confirm weaker growth prospects, reaction in the corporate bond space was much more muted," the head of research said. "LQD (the ETF tracking US investment grade corporate bonds) only rallied 1.2% over the month, and HYG (the USD High Yield Bond ETF) closed the month very slightly lower."

As such, Knacke said it is even more confusing that equity markets still managed to perform well last month - another reason he is cautious on risk assets.

"One explanation could be that, despite the prospect of slowing economies, lower interest rates - as seen in US Treasury markets - would help support longer duration assets like ‘growth' equities," he reasoned.

"This narrative is supported by the relative returns of the Vanguard US Growth and US Value ETFs, where the former rose 3.2% over the month but the latter only rose 1.4%."

On the flipside, however, he pointed out that Chinese equity markets suffered from sharp falls over the last month following the CCP's ban on investments in for-profit education shares, and continued regulatory crackdowns on tech and e-commerce firms.

"Despite positive returns in the rest of Asia and emerging markets, broad Asia and emerging market indices were unable to overcome the negative contribution from China," Knacke added.

While bond markets have largely rallied and equities have performed well - with the exception of China - the head of research pointed out that July was "a difficult month for alternatives", with the JP Morgan Cross Asset Trend Following index falling by 1.5% over the previous month.

Meanwhile, Knacke said the oil price finished July broadly flat, but gold saw renewed support following increasing negative real yields in US Treasuries.

"We remain positive on precious metals generally and gold in particular," he explained. "We took advantage of weaker prices in June and increased our exposure given the significant deviation between historic real yields and current gold prices.

"The global economy is definitely facing some more severe headwinds than the overly optimistic narrative which dominated for the first half of the year would suggest. It was always likely that stimulus measures would exaggerate the real strength of underlying economies, lulling investors into a false sense of security."