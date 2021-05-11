Hair-raising territory: Is ESG investment across emerging markets like walking a tightrope?

Encouraging EMs to place emphasis on ESG does not come without its challenges

The destruction Covid-19 wrought upon markets has given ESG investing across emerging markets a new lease of life, according to investment professionals, who acknowledge the market area is not a typical hunting ground for environmentally and socially conscious investors.

Funds that follow ESG principles captured record amounts of inflows last year, with asset managers pulling in $51.1bn of new assets - more than doubling 2019's take -according to the latest figures from Morningstar.

As the Covid-19 crisis shifted investment attitudes, investors sought ESG opportunities in countries and companies where environmental, social and corporate governance factors is only now starting to gain momentum.

However, jumping on the opportunities across emerging markets that offer sustainable post-pandemic returns is not without its risks.

The lack of standard of analysis, data gaps and different metrics of ESG rating agencies make it difficult for investors to measure whether a fund that labels itself sustainable is genuine.

This conundrum is particularly true across developing economies where reliable data is scarce.

Eli Koen, emerging equities impact portfolio manager at UBP, does not believe emerging markets have a monopoly on poor ESG data, but accepts they present unique difficulties.

"On one hand you have some companies [across emerging markets] that provide far better ESG quality data than you see in developed markets," Koen said.

He cited corporations in Chile and South Africa that deliver high level ESG data as good examples.

"But then on the other hand - and this is what makes it different than Europe - we have companies that are really cold on data disclosure, that have no idea of sustainability or ESG reporting and are truly behind."

Banking on green shoots

For investors seeking higher returns while navigating post-pandemic market uncertainty, ESG opportunities across emerging markets have delivered.

Over the past decade, the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index, which tracks companies with high performance in ESG metrics relative to their peers, outperformed the broader MSCI Emerging Markets index with a total return of 14.5% compared to 10.7% from the broader market, according to data from indexing firm MSCI.

John Malloy, co-head of emerging and frontier markets at RWC Partners, said a focus on ESG across emerging markets is paramount; with significant scope in these markets to effect long-lasting change.

"Sustainability is a function of [emerging markets'] development, and it is therefore essential to promote responsible business practices, enforce human rights and environmental protection."

With markets worried about lower ESG standards and greenwashing, Dimitry Griko, CIO at EG Capital Advisors and manager of the EM Corporate HY Bond fund, said investors need to do their homework when investing through a sustainable lens in emerging markets and decide with which shade of green they are comfortable.

"If your ESG approach is that they must have perfect governance, cannot have any [carbon] emissions or 50% of the workforce must be women and the board of directors be split the same way, that is not happening. It is not the way emerging markets work," he said.

Griko added that investors will come across pollution, uneven labour, and their fair share of trouble across developing economies. The big question, he argues, is how to approach these issues.