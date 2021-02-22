Hawksmoor's Clark: Three global sustainable equity funds for true ESG investors

Baillie Gifford Positive Change, Ninety One Global Environment and BGF Circular Economy are among some of the most attractive sustainable investment offerings available to earnest ESG investors, according to Hawksmoor's James Clark, who said the best opportunities for conscientious investors lie within the global equity space.

Clark, who is heavily involved in Hawksmoor's Sustainable World investment services arm, said the bespoke discretionary and model portfolios on this side of the business have remained "deliberately global" when it comes to regional allocation, which he said is the result of both "push and pull factors".

"Firstly, there are excellent sustainable global equity funds available: Baillie Gifford Positive Change, Liontrust Sustainable Investment, Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity… I could reel off a dozen, just off the top of my head," he said.

"In my opinion, the stable of global equity funds is the best cohort available to UK investors who are sustainably minded.

We have some genuinely excellent funds at our disposal and we realised this very early doors when we were populating what was previously called our sustainable buy list, which has since merged into our overall buy list."

On the flipside of the coin, senior analyst Clark said there is a "pretty limited selection" of sustainable equity funds with a regional focus.

"I have started to look at them with interest very recently and there are a couple on my radar, such as funds from Legg Mason ClearBridge and Brown Advisory in the US, and Vontobel within emerging markets. But beyond that, I can only think of one or two European funds, and one or two Japan funds, from which to select," he reasoned.

"There are some regional dynamics at play. The US market is less advanced in terms of sustainability practices. The names I have just mentioned have been doing it for quite some time and have demonstrable track records, which is great. But Europe is the heartland of sustainable investing.

"I am not surprised there are very few Asian and emerging market sustainable funds with solid long-term track records."

Baillie Gifford Positive Change

Clark added that a number of groups have launched a SICAV equivalent of existing vehicles in the UK which do have longer international track records, but he hopes and expects to see more regional "from scratch" fund launches as the global sustainability space is becoming "quite full".

"Maybe investors will begin to take a look at regional sustainability funds a little more. That is not an approach we have taken so far, but never say never," he said. "The view is that the cohort of good quality regional sustainability funds has been quite thin, and that is not a great basis for selecting truly great funds.

"Therefore, we are effectively delegating our geographic profile to fund managers such as [WHEB's] Ted Franks and [Liontrust's] Simon Clements. I am very happy to delegate regional allocation to these top-quality sustainable managers."

One fund that has placed Hawksmoor's Sustainable World portfolios in particularly good stead over the last year is Baillie Gifford's Positive Change portfolio.

The fund, managed by Kate Fox and Lee Qian since its launch in January 2017, achieved the second-best total return within its IA Global sector during 2020 having finished the year up 80.1%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Since launch, the fund has returned 292.3% compared to its average peer and MSCI AC World benchmark's respective returns of 58.3% and 53.5%.

"Baillie Gifford Positive Change made an absolutely stonking return for us last year," Clark said. "When we met the managers back in October 2017 the fund was just £6m in size, and now it is more than £1bn.

"By then we were well on the way with our work on sustainable funds and it was a medium-term addition to the stable early on. We have a great relationship with Baillie Gifford generally."