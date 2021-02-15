Man GLG's Dixon eyes end to UK 'pariah status' as income fund AUM doubles

International flows are set to return to UK equities, with an end to the country's 'pariah status' among global investors since the 2016 Brexit referendum finally in sight, according to Man GLG's Henry Dixon, whose Income fund has seen AUM double to more than £1.8bn in recent months.

Dixon, who has managed the Man GLG Income fund since joining the firm from Matterley in 2013, told Investment Week he has "absolutely no hesitation in putting money to work in this environment" amid a "multi-faceted" opportunity set for UK equities.

"There is definitely a domestic opportunity, which looks very noticeable when you compare to other parts of the world, and there is a big mismatch in some of the valuations of our international-facing companies against international listed peers," he said.

"The valuation opportunity is statistically enormous."

FE fundinfo data shows that Man GLG saw substantial asset growth in the latter part of 2020, growing from around £908m at the start of November to just over £1.8bn by the end of the year.

Bucking the trend

The fund bucked the ongoing investor trend with regard to the IA UK Equity Income sector, which has remained out of favour and was the worst selling Investment Association sector in Q4 2020 with net outflows of nearly £1.5bn.

Dixon said the Brexit deal agreed at the end of 2020 "could start to heal some of the wounds that were inflicted on the UK in the wake of the referendum in 2016", and "there is a real chance of the UK not being the pariah that it has been" in 2021 and beyond.

"UK equities became one of the most redeemed asset classes on the planet in the wake of the referendum, but the early signs are that we are starting to see some fund flows return," he added.

"Our international-facing businesses look quite cheap against peers, and if we see sterling becoming stronger and a reversal in the demise of business investment, then we could have a domestic economy that could be a little bit more robust than it has been.

"The UK has a real chance of not being the pariah that it has been. It has been quite an easy area to avoid for international investors, but it will now become harder to ignore."

Man GLG Income is down 11.3% over one year to 8 February, according to FE fundinfo, and has returned 2.4% and 43.3% over three and five years respectively.

Peers in the IA UK Equity Income sector have averaged losses of 8.1% over one year, and gains of 2.3% and 27.6% over three and five years respectively.