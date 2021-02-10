IW25 Shorts: How volatile have the FTSE 250 and FTSE 100 been over the past 25 years?

Throughout 2020, we at Investment Week have been marking our quarter century by looking back at change in its different forms.

Over that time, the FTSE has acted as a barometer for the impact of economic, political and social events on the UK's leading companies.

Equally, its volatility acts as a powerful descriptor of our economy's growth, decline and history.

So, with the help of FE and Teamspirit - our official media partner for last year's 25th anniversary celebrations - we have let the data tell the story in a short film.

It charts volatility following events such as Black Monday in 2008 and the Brexit vote in 2016. Importantly, it demonstrates not the performance highs and lows of the FTSE 250 and the more internationally-focused FTSE 100, but periods of high and low volatility over time experienced by investors, advisers and corporates alike.

For comparison, we have also included how volatile inflation (CPI) has been over the same period.