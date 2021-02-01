Sanlam begins UK thematics push after 2020's acquisition spree

Sanlam Investments' key focus for 2021 will be establishing itself as a provider of thematic funds to UK investors, having significantly expanded its offering last year with a series of deals, head of asset management Tom Carroll has said.

The firm is expecting to be more reserved this year in terms of buying in established vehicles and investment teams, with a greater focus on potential internal launches, but Carroll has not ruled out acquisitions if opportunities present themselves in the thematics space.

Last year, Sanlam Investments reached a series of deals to build out its offering, bringing in a fixed income team from Tideway, a global equity team from Martin Currie and real estate expertise from Catalyst.

Sanlam completes £1.2bn Smith & Williamson fund range takeover

Perhaps most significantly, Sanlam Investments was able to take advantage of the merger of Smith & Williamson and Tilney by striking a deal that saw the firm take on responsibility for eight S&W funds, boosting total AUM by £1.2bn to £7.3bn in the process.

As a result of the deals, the firm now has a fund offering across all core asset classes and has increased its number of thematic funds to a six-strong range.

"2020 was about getting the foundations right," Carroll told Investment Week. "Obviously, it is now really important that the business development team gets the opportunity to go out and talk to clients and really explain the capabilities that we have and the range of funds that we have built up.

"Last year was never going to be a year of significant asset growth for us, other than where we brought in funds.

"But in 2021 that is where our focus is - making sure that the message is right, that people understand what we are trying to do, and why we think thematic funds have a part to play within broader portfolios."

Carroll added that while Sanlam Investments, which he co-founded as FOUR Investments in 2007, has not talked publicly about its desire to build out a specialist thematics range until very recently, he is confident it will be welcomed by investors and that thematics will become a growing part of client portfolios in the coming years.

"We already had some specialist products within our within our range, like the Real Assets fund, so adding the [former Smith & Williamson] AI fund and the Catalyst Property fund, for example, gives us a real opportunity to provide a range of really interesting, differentiated products."