IW Long Reads: East beats West - Can Asia's first in, first out Covid response embellish emerging markets?

The epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Asia is staging an economic and public health bounce-back British leaders can only dream of amid catastrophic false dawns.

But emerging market investors are also used to hopes dashed - 2021 could be different.

While Britain is battling on seemingly endless fronts from fighting coronavirus to dealing with the trade fallout of Brexit, an historic recession and trying to stop the Union splitting at the seams, Asia appears back to business as usual.

China grew 2.3% in 2020, according to the country's own data, the only major global economy to avoid a Covid-19 induced contraction. Its GDP is forecast to grow at the fastest pace in a decade this year at 8.4%.

Vietnam was likely the top-performing Asian economy in 2020, however, growing 2.9% last year by its own estimates, with manufacturing widely credited amid steady export demand.

Taiwan is expected to be flat, and South Korea to contract only modestly at 1.9%. Meanwhile, world GDP shrank 4.3% in 2020.

Last decade belonged to the US. Fund Calibre points out its stockmarket has returned almost 300% for investors versus 135% for Asia, 123% for Japan, 100% for Europe and just 63% for the UK.

However, Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, says this year sees a coming together of tailwinds.

The long-building force of the Asian middle consumer class, and now the pendulum swinging towards the region's recovery from Covid-19, will converge around a new 10 ASEAN country plus China, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand free trade deal.

"They represent almost a third of global GDP, so this deal should support the long-term growth outlook, as inter-regional tariffs are reduced and trade is made easier, providing Asian companies with plenty of opportunities to grow in the coming years," McDermott says.

Emerging markets more broadly have witnessed a wild start to 2021, with a group of 30 major developing countries attracting $17bn in inflows in the first three weeks of January, mainly into equities, according to Financial Times analysis.

It comes after a rollercoaster 2020 for EM; a huge $90bn pulled out in March, then almost $180bn invested in the fourth quarter, bringing the total for the final nine months of 2020 to more than $360bn, by the FT's reckoning.

For analysts at broker Stifel, "the outlook for emerging markets in 2021 looks encouraging". At a current PE of 22x, valuations look "significantly more reasonable" than the S&P 500 which had a PE of 38x at the end of 2020, it adds.

"The old joke goes an emerging market is one from which investors cannot emerge unscathed when things go wrong, as they inevitably will, according to the sceptics," says Russ Mould, AJ Bell investment director.

"But as inflation expectations creep higher, commodity prices rise and the dollar fights to hold its ground, investors could be forgiven for thinking underperformance by emerging markets might finally be about to end."

Investors have, for a decade, been forced to adapt to the low-growth, low-inflation, low-interest-rate environment by buying long-dated assets like bonds and equity growth such as technology stocks, and forgetting about commodities, cyclical 'value' equities and emerging markets, he points out. But the five-year forward inflation expectation in the US has now returned to above 2%.

"As inflation creeps back onto the radar, perhaps for the first time in 40 years since then Fed chairman Paul Volcker set about wiping it out, emerging markets may be creeping back into fashion," says Mold.

Dollar weakness, a key driver of emerging market performance, could be a feature of our post-Covid world. Analysis by Stifel highlights over the past 26 years a clear pattern; when the US dollar weakens, emerging markets do well; strong dollar (annual returns: -26%); weak dollar (annual returns: +50%).

"Over the past decade, we have been in a period of dollar strength but since the pandemic this trend may have turned as the US deficit is expected to increase due to the government's significant support for the economy," Stifel says.

"Should the weak dollar trend become entrenched," it adds, "the outlook for emerging markets could be promising".

Maybe, this time it really is different.