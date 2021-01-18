Baillie Gifford's James Anderson: Amazon could be nearing 'day two'

Big Tech companies look to be reaching a period of stagnation in their growth stories, Baillie Gifford's James Anderson has said, as he and Scottish Mortgage co-manager Tom Slater continue to appraise the potential upside for such stocks.

Anderson said he was "entirely cognisant" that some of the largest components of the US market today, including second-largest holding Amazon, may be seeing their runway to growth coming to a plateau, citing 2020 as having "accelerated developments" in some areas, "rather than enlarged the opportunity set".

Using Amazon, which comprises 6.6% of Scottish Mortgage's portfolio, as an example, Anderson said he thought "the opportunity set has not carried on increasing to the degree to which the share price has increased".

While ruling out an imminent exit of Amazon shares, Anderson said it remained important to revisit the upside to the investment case periodically.

Scottish Mortgage's Flood: Sometimes the best thing to do is nothing

Scottish Mortgage has previously taken similar decisions on other big tech firms. It sold smartphone manufacturer Apple in 2017, completed the sale of Facebook last year and has significantly reduced its stake in Google owner Alphabet on similar concerns.

"If this question had come up in the past we would have emphasised the huge dangers in interrupting compounding," Anderson told investors on a webinar.

"[Stockmarket returns are driven by] a very small number of companies, as we endlessly talk about, and giving up on them is a very dangerous thing to do. But providing the hard, cold process of analysis and checking there is still upside does matter.

"It is fair to say that there are more that are reaching 'day two', as Jeff [Bezos] would put it."

Another area of challenge for big tech has cropped up recently in the question of whether firms, particularly social media platforms, should become editors of content published on their websites.

After Donald Trump was banned from a number of platforms, politicians, including German chancellor Angela Merkel, criticised the decision of Twitter to suspend Trump.

Merkel's spokesperson said that "freedom of opinion is a fundamental right of elementary importance… [that] can be interfered with, but through the law… not according to the decision of the management of social media platforms".

Scottish Mortgage drops Facebook and diversifies away from Tesla

Anderson said he was "very struck" by Merkel's comments, adding the world was "in a race between this extraordinary innovative production and social breakdown".

Anderson said: "I think we are in a very uncomfortable world where the power of these companies has now become so acute that they cannot escape being involved in these issues.

"I do not always think that is a downside for the stock, but I think it is going to be permanently present for the next decade.

"What we need to get back is on the track of building out these technologies to drag our societies back in a more prosperous direction for all."

With Big Tech's compelling investment stories waning, the managers spoke of competition for capital remaining high. Anderson said they were seeing plenty of new opportunities cropping up, notably within the clean energy theme.

The 'best asset management company around'? Why analysts back Baillie Gifford to extend UK funds industry dominance

Scottish Mortgage recently joined other Baillie Gifford mandates in taking a stake in Northvolt, an unlisted Swedish battery cell supplier. Meanwhile, it has made a commitment to invest in Chargepoint, which owns a network of electric vehicle stations across North America, once it goes public later in 2021.

Chargepoint sells the equipment needed to charge electric vehicles and the software needed to manage that process, receiving software rental and maintenance fees for providing that.

Slater said the firm had a very interesting business model, was very dominant in the US and now has the opportunity to build its infrastructure out in Europe.