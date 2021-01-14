BoE to 'sit on its hands' before pulling trigger on further economic support

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to return to business as usual in 2021, refocusing its attention on its 2% inflation target, but further economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit could spur additional asset purchases and the 'nuclear option' of negative interest rates by the second half of the year.

The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts anticipate GDP growth of 5.5% in 2021, the strongest growth rate for more than 30 years, but economists warn this could be derailed and the BoE could be forced into unprecedented action.

December's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting saw the Bank's key interest rate maintained at 0.1%, and unanimous consensus to hold corporate and government bond purchases at their existing levels respectively.

However, the MPC stressed that "the outlook for the economy remains unusually uncertain" and the road to recovery depends on the "evolution" of the pandemic, the nature of post-Brexit trading arrangements, and "the responses of households, businesses and financial markets to these developments".

While noting it does not intend to tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence of the elimination of spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target, the MPC said it would "continue to monitor the situation closely", and, if the outlook for inflation weakens, it "stands ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve its remit".

Nuclear option

Managing director and chief market strategist for EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management Karen Ward told Investment Week that she expects interest rates to remain on hold and no further significant asset purchase programmes.

"The bank will not need to deliver much more in the way of stimulus, because the November asset purchases should take us through the first few months of the year," Ward explained.

"They may need to top off early in the year, but by the time we get into the second half of the year - assuming a macro backdrop where a vaccine has been rolled out - we are going to see a pretty decent recovery in H2, as pent up demand gets unleashed. By mid-year it should be pretty clear the BoE does not need to be doing any more."

However, while the MPC assumed the completion of a Brexit deal in its December meeting, Ward described the deal as a "fairly narrow" agreement, which is "going to result in significant trade frictions…which, in the short term, could have inflationary consequences".

In the event that Brexit-related trade frictions force the bank to act beyond what it has forecast, Ward expects stimulus to come in the form of asset purchases rather than the potential for negative interest rates, owing to a relatively weak sterling.

However, negative interest rates remain "the nuclear option left in the toolkit", she added.

Similarly, chief economist at BNY Mellon Asset Management Shamik Dhar said he expects the MPC to "sit on its hands" in 2021 amid a strong economic rebound by the end of Q2, but added that the coronavirus pandemic could derail this.

"Covid has obviously spiked and it continues to pick up rapidly, and it is looking like in the short term, we will get a bigger dip than the bank were factoring in at the end of last year," he said.

"I suspect they will lean towards not doing anything, relying on fiscal policy to do most of the heavy lifting.

"But they could come under pressure if output turns out to be a bit weaker than expected and there is another big negative shock from here, in which case they are more likely to act."