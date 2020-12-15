IW Long Reads: The unstoppable train to Digital Town - how Covid-19 forced the digitalisation of everyday life

Safely shopping online and the relocation to work from home has forced an acceleration of global digitalisation programmes some believe has put transformation forward half a decade. This is the irreversible new normal investors need to get behind.

"What happened back in March could perhaps best be compared with a swimming pool. A year ago, we were merely dipping our toes. Covid-19 pushed us in, and now we are swimming," Frank Elderson, director of supervision at De Nederlandsche Bank told the SSM Roundtable in September, on how the pandemic has sped up digitalisation in banking.

All industries have been affected, in a shift widely seen as permanent. According to McKinsey, by May we had vaulted five years in consumer and business digital adoption in a matter of about eight weeks.

"Tech-based companies have benefited from the changes in living and working patterns brought about by lockdown, a once-in-a-generation boost for platforms, the cloud, automation, online facilitation, digital payments and robotics, and are most likely to benefit over the long term," says Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors.

Funds on track to meet tech demand

Funds such as Polar Capital Automation & Artificial Intelligence capture this theme, says Craig, thanks to core holdings in Microsoft, Amazon, PayPal and Ocado, but really any fund with sector exposure is winning right now - mega-cap technology platforms currently account for a quarter of the entire S&P 500 market capitalisation.

"The market rally in 2020 was led by Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet due to the justifiable perception these companies are dominant in their fields, have high rates of long-term revenue and earnings growth, and have been beneficiaries of forced changes to work, social and shopping practices during lockdown," says Alex Tedder, CIO of global and US equities at Schroders.

Food and household goods have seen an average of over 30% growth in online customer base across countries, according to research by McKinsey, with 30% to 60% of consumers globally reporting an intent to shift online for holiday shopping. While near universal across all demographics, high-income earners and millennials are leading the way in shifting spend online across both essential and nonessential items.

Corporates, which have already changed their working practices and fast-tracked transitions to the cloud or automation, will likely accelerate these plans further as the benefits become apparent, says Tedder.

E-commerce has proven itself during the pandemic, yet in many parts of the world penetration levels are still low, providing potential for substantial growth, he adds, both points he cites to dismiss concerns of another tech bubble.

"The tech bubble in 1999 was driven by investor exuberance around anything tech-related, regardless of profits or even revenue - the technology sector in 2020, particularly the largest platforms, have delivered exceptional revenue and earnings growth which we will believe will likely continue into 2021 and beyond," he says.

Regulation: The potential 'leaves on the line'

The biggest risk to the sector he believes is likely to come from regulation, rather than any rapid diminishment in the underlying growth rate.

It is not all sunlit uplands, however. Analysis by online broker eToro found while the UK is the number one user of tech in Europe, and top for card payments and use of digital education platforms, less than half (46%) of Brits are comfortable with the pace at which digital technologies are spreading in the country (compared to 56% of Europeans).

Nearly a quarter (24%) of people in the UK would resist expansion of digital technologies in the workplace.

Yoni Assia, CEO and co-founder of eToro, says: "Our study suggests more needs to be done to increase buy-in for technological change."

This may depend on the extent to which workers are brought along in the revolution.

Bev Shah, chief executive of City Hive, which champions a more diverse asset management industry, believes many, when they see the benefits to them personally of more tech in their working lives, are ready to embrace the new normal.

"Hybrid or digital and office-based working should be seen as an opportunity to broaden the talent pool," she says.

In her experience, companies and workers alike who were opposed to routine remote working have changed their minds in practice.

There is, she adds, an opportunity to change our usage of commercial space - "make the workplace more of a destination".

All aboard the unstoppable tech train to Digital Town.