BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity shrugs off vaccine-inspired value rally as 'short-term headwind'

Any market shift in favour of value stocks is a short-term concern for growth investors, according to Walter Scott client investment manager Murdo MacLean, who said "structural tailwinds" will continue to benefit stocks within the BNY Mellon boutique's growth-focused Long-Term Global Equity fund over the next market cycle.

Reports of successful vaccine developments last month saw market commentators once again eyeing a return to favour for value investing, with the MSCI World Value index bucking the trend of the last decade by returning 11.4% in a record-breaking November stock rally compared to a 7.7% return for the MSCI World Growth index, according to FE fundinfo.

However, MacLean said that "over any meaningful time period" wealth created by companies has been the key driver of share prices, "even if that relationship breaks down temporarily".

He added: "If you get a market rotation, value approaches tend to work in short bursts rather than in multi-year periods. Investors are seeking to take advantage of what they perceive to be undervalued and, once that [valuation] gap is closed, they move on to the next one."

MacLean's BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity fund has returned 12.8%, 43.2% and 107.4% over one, three and five years, respectively, according to FE fundinfo.

Peers in the IA Global Equity sector have averaged returns of 13.5%, 30.8% and 82% over one, three and five years respectively.

Since the launch of its UCITS equivalent in October 2007, the £1.3bn fund has risen 291.7% to 30 November, beating the MSCI World's return of 217.7% over the same period.

MacLean said: "If we see a period where sectors that we do not own have a period of strong performance, that is clearly going to be a short-term headwind. For long-term performance, there needs to be structural tailwinds behind a sector and its businesses.

"You can see those tailwinds in technology and in healthcare, but it is more difficult to see a structural tailwind that is going to lift global financial stocks or global utilities for the next five years."

MacLean acknowledged that while some stocks such as top ten holdings Microsoft and Adobe have performed well throughout the pandemic due to limited business disruption, others have struggled owing to global lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures.

However, he said the fund's management team is confident that many businesses will increase their respective market share "just by surviving this year", emerging "in a relatively stronger position" than they had at the start of the year.

"A rotation into perhaps more cyclical industries is going to be a headwind," he added. "But our medium- to longer-term conviction would be that better businesses will continue to get rewarded by the market."