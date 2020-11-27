Multi-manager equity allocation soars while cash slumps to pre-crisis levels

Emerging market equities saw the second-biggest quarter-on-quarter increase from 3.3% to 3.7%

Cash levels among the average 'balanced' multi-manager portfolio have plummeted by more than a third to 5.6% over the past quarter, according to the latest report from Harrington Cooper, which found that equity allocation has also increased by 1.4% to an average of 54.9%.

The report, which assesses 31 multi-manager funds operating in the UK market with combined assets under management of £9.1bn, found that US equity funds saw the biggest jump in popularity over the quarter at 5.9%, with the average balanced portfolio now holding more than 10% in the country.

Popular vehicles in this area included Artemis US Select and Findlay Park's American fund, both of which are new entrants on the top ten 'most held' list.

Emerging market equities saw the second-biggest quarter-on-quarter increase from 3.3% to 3.7%, with L&G and Barclays multi-asset teams holding the largest positions relative to their peers.

In contrast, the average allocation to UK equity funds slumped by 4.8% over the quarter, which the report said was "likely attributable to Brexit uncertainties and the continuance of uninspiring market performance".

Both cash and fixed income allocations fell by 35.1% and 5.1% respectively on a relative basis over the last three months, as multi-managers upped their risk exposure.

Corporate bonds remained larger proportions of multi-managers' balanced portfolios than sovereigns, but allocation to these - both investment and non-investment grade - fell by 6.4% over the quarter, while government bond allocation decreased by 1.7%.

In terms of alternatives and portfolio diversifiers, allocation to gold and infrastructure stood at an all-time high of 4.6% in comparison to 3.3% in Q4 2019, with WisdomTree Physical Gold and iShares Physical Gold ETC funds proving popular choices over the quarter.

Income multi-manager funds

Harrington Cooper also assessed 16 income-focused multi-manager funds with combined assets of £5.8bn. It found that, as with the balanced portfolios, there was an uptick in allocation to riskier assets, with equity weightings increasing from 40.6% to 43.1%.

A bulk of this came from a surge in popularity in European equity income funds, which saw a 22.5% allocation increase over the quarter.

Polar Capital's European Ex UK Income fund and BlackRock Continental European Income proved to be the most popular choices with the former entering the top ten most-held income fund list for the first time.

Other equity income portfolios to prove popular included Artemis Income, Schroder Asian Income Maximiser and Fidelity Global Enhanced Income.

Cash weightings also fell from 5.8% to 4%, while five fixed income funds made it onto the top ten list, including Jupiter Strategic Bond, Polar Capital Strategic Credit and TwentyFour Dynamic Bond.

"The search for yield continues for income investors where the biggest challenge is finding defensive fixed income solutions to hold alongside more risky assets," the report stated.

"Here investors appear to continue to search for unconstrained bond strategies given the low rate environment.

"We expect to see an increase in similar strategies given the lack of yield available and the need to generate returns through asset allocation across fixed income sectors."