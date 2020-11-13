Shot in the arm or a shot in the dark? Complacency fears over Covid-19 vaccine equity market boost

Value stocks fared best throughout the week following news of Pfizer's vaccine breakthrough

The equity market rally sparked by news of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough last week may have been "over the top", with significant hurdles still ahead for investors, despite growing confidence among value-focused fund groups that their investment style may finally be about to break its losing streak.

Equity markets globally climbed higher on reports that Pfizer's vaccine could be imminently available, as investors saw hope the coronavirus-inspired economic slowdown could soon be nearing its end.

Value stocks fared best throughout the week, with the MSCI World Value index up 1.5% in the four days since the announcement, compared to gains of 0.7% for the MSCI World and a marginal decline for the MSCI World Growth index, according to data from FE fundinfo.

There were notable market moves for high-profile stocks, with British Airways owner IAG's share price climbing almost 40% immediately in response to the vaccine news while high-flying tech stocks sold off.

Coronavirus Blog: Vaccine no silver bullet with 80% take-up needed - Oxford professor

Co-manager of the Allianz Strategic Bond fund Mike Riddell warned that the market reaction to the vaccine news was "over the top" and "ignores the macro risks surrounding the pandemic".

"Markets are acting as though they have been through the crisis and come out the other side, they now seem to believe that markets are immune to Covid," he added.

"They are not. And central banks cannot cure the world of coronavirus."

Pointing to the skyrocketing infection numbers in the US, Riddell said a lockdown in the country is "inevitable", which "could put a big dent in this risk rally we have seen".

Similarly, manager of the BB Healthcare trust Paul Major said that while "the collective view seems to be that the virus is beaten and we can return to normal life" as a result of the vaccine news, "there are plenty of questions still to be answered".

'Covid is not going away': Virologist fund manager Dr Ogden on coronavirus, healthcare valuations and biotech opportunities

He explained that Pfizer's "narrow" sample size of 40,000 volunteers means the vaccine is unlikely to be approved for widespread use, while there is still no certainty as to how long the protective effect will last and how well it works in the most vulnerable individuals.

Value

Growth stocks have been dominant since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, as quantitative easing and low interest rates helped to spur the longest bull market in history, and trillion dollar valuations for the world's largest tech names.

The MSCI World Growth index has returned 293.2% over ten years to 12 November, far surpassing the MSCI World Value's return of 125.6%.

Head of value and recovery strategies at River and Mercantile Hugh Sergeant believes this theme is now coming to an end, with value now "at the beginning of a strong period of absolute and relative performance".

"Value has never been relatively more attractive than today", he added, with value stocks "across a very wide range of sectors, size of company and geographical location" currently on "really low earnings and cashflow multiples at a time when many assets, such as government bonds are extremely expensive".

Sergeant argued that the economic recovery will act "as a catalyst for strong profits growth" for value stocks, which "are a great hedge against even a modest upward movement in interest rates and bond yields".

"Yes low interest rates are here to stay," he said. "But negative government bond yields are not.

"[A] strong economic recovery into 2021 and 2022, catalysed by effective vaccines against Covid-19, combined with aggressive monetary stimulus, huge fiscal deficits, political support for inflationary measures, less price deflation coming from emerging markets and significant capital spending in the form of green infrastructure will all mean that reflationary stimulus will be greater than what is currently embedded in bond yields."

Portfolio manager of RWC Income & Value Ian Lance agreed that inflation could be set to rise as a result of "the massive increase in money printing, central banks financing huge government deficits and money supply growing at the fastest since the 1970s".

Lance added that RWC Income & Value is now positioned in favour of "the cheapest and most out-of-favour sectors in the market", with allocations to energy and materials, and financials of 35% and 20% respectively.