The 'world-first' WISH fund helping house female abuse victims and ex-offenders

WISH will partner with charities across the UK with the aim of providing 750 affordable homes across the UK

Impact investment company Resonance is partnering with property manager Patron Capital Partners to launch the world's first gender-lens property fund, which will aim to provide safe accommodation to women who are fleeing domestic abuse, female ex-offenders and women who have complex additional needs.

The WISH (Women in Safe Homes) fund has a target size of £100m, and will partner with regional charities with the aim of providing 750 affordable homes across the UK.

The fund already has its first partnership confirmed with Preston Road Women's Centre in Hull, which will offer safe homes to vulnerable women as well as help other women's sector charities to enrol on similar schemes.

It will become the third deep-impact property fund offered by Resonance, with the firm having originally launched a gender-agnostic fund for 'move-on' accommodation for homeless people seven years ago and, in July this year, a housing fund for people with learning disabilities, autism and mental health challenges who would otherwise end up in institutionalised accommodation.

Simon Chisholm, CIO at Resonance, told Investment Week that two-to-three years ago, Big Society Capital - whom the firm is partnered with - found women's sector organisations across the UK were "massively underserved in terms of property and serving the needs of women fleeing domestic abuse and women leaving prison".

"They also found these women were best-served by regional organisations and not necessarily big national housing associations," he explained.

"We identified this as a need not being met, which is why we decided to launch an impact fund with a gender lens on it."

According to research from Resonance, women who are leaving prison experience "very unique" challenges relative to their male counterparts.

Chisholm said there are some specific regional charities that offer focused programmes for catering to these women's specific needs.

"On the ex-offender side, 60% of women come out of prison without a home or job to go to. But often, it is the stat behind the stat that really impacts you," he continued.

"Women are a single-digit proportion of the UK's prison population and, often, it is for quite short sentences and non-violent crimes. A majority of women serving time have sentences of six months or less.

"But within a year, more than half of these women are back in prison. It has become a revolving door, because people enter homelessness and have no real pathway forwards.

"Meanwhile, more than 1.5 million women in the UK suffer domestic abuse, yet 60% of women who are referred to refuges are turned away because there simply isn't the room."