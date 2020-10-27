SJP's Gardner: No point retiring if we have crashed the planet

Investment performance plays a vital role in securing long-term financial prosperity for investors but finance must also be a force for good, according to Rob Gardner, director of investments at St James's Place, who believes investors should seek "financial wellbeing in a world worth living in".

"There is no point retiring if we have crashed the planet. If, in 20 years' time, we have killed all our coral reefs, we have lost a further 50% of biodiversity and we have increased the temperature of the planet; it does not make sense,"

he reasoned.

According to research conducted by Nordea and the World Economic Forum in 2018, an investor who saves in a sustainable and responsible way can make an impact 27 times greater than improving their lifestyle by flying less, eating less meat, using public transport and reducing water usage, which Gardner described as an "Archimedean lever" that an individual can use to make a difference to the planet.

Gardner, who has been with the firm for nearly two years, said he did not want the wealth manager to have ESG and non-ESG funds because "you either believe [in ESG] and make it central to everything you do, or you do not".

Because of this ethos, the firm made a commitment that 100% of its fund managers will be signed up to the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investing by the end of 2020, a target it is "on track" to achieve.

St James's Place has itself faced governance questions over the years, with the most recent accusations including using "dated stereotypes" to attract women to its academy and questionable incentive schemes revealed by an investigation from The Sunday Times, which the firm has taken steps to address.

Gardner noted the decision to end the incentives, such as cruise trips, and carry out a review into the firm's practices was "accelerated" by the investigation, but was quick to assert this kind of change is "never an isolated thing" and the coverage brought discussions that were "already happening" to the fore.

St James's Place has seen its MSCI ESG rating upgraded each year from BB in 2017 to its current AA rating, as of July 2020, which Gardner said reflects its "walk the walk" attitude to ESG.

With assets under management at the firm set to exceed £200bn within five years, according to Gardner, he is currently creating a fund to invest in global equities at scale, which would be capable of high capacity, while remaining low fee and low carbon.

"It needs to be around 10 to 15 basis points, allow us to go from £10bn to £50bn and must have a carbon footprint aligned with the Paris Climate Accord."

He added the fund would be a "standard SJP mandate" and "definitely not passive, definitely not off the shelf and it will not [hold] ETFs".