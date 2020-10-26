M&G's Araujo 'not ready to give up on airport infrastructure' despite sell-off

M&G Investments' Alex Araujo has said he is "not ready to give up on airport infrastructure" yet, despite having reduced his exposure to the sector during March's market sell-off.

Airlines and, as a consequence, airports, have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, amid a global grounding of planes as economies locked down to stem the flow of the pandemic.

In the US, for instance, total passenger numbers fell from 2.3 million on 3 January 2020 to a low of just 87,534 on 14 April, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Araujo, who runs the £298m M&G Global Listed Infrastructure fund, said airports was a sector he was "struggling with conceptually", noting some "very obvious structural challenges [in the] short-to-medium term".

Why airlines are 'attractive value opportunities'

However, the manager reasoned the sector was "still functioning", if at a "very reduced capacity". He pointed out he had taken four flights during August and September and recent data from the TSA show passenger numbers topped 1 million on 18 October, for the first time since 16 March.

"I do believe airports have a future," Araujo told Investment Week. "I am not ready to give up on airport infrastructure because we are a long-term minded strategy and these are highly strategic and important transportation infrastructure assets and businesses.

"Of course they are challenged near term, of course many of them have had to suspend their dividends, but I am extremely hesitant to divest those businesses because I am not smart enough to know when to buy them back.

"When you have optimism returning into the market, when you start to see reopening, when planes start flying again and, ultimately, if and when we have a vaccine, I believe that the recovery will be quite rapid."

As a result, Araujo said the fund had a reduced exposure to the sector, rather than divesting entirely.

The fund holds two direct airport plays in Sydney Airport and Zurich Airport, while indirect exposure comes in the form of Spain's Ferrovial, which owns London Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton, and France's Vinci, which runs Japan's Itami and Kansai International airports as well as London Gatwick.

Airports: Buy, hold or sell?

Araujo said the fund had been "unusually active" during March's market volatility, adding six new names aimed at "bolster[ing] the income-generating capability of the strategy".

One included Lombardy-headquartered utility A2A, which was sold-off heavily when Italy was locked down. At the time, sentiment towards A2A was "punitively negative", meaning the fund bought at an "unusually attractive valuation".

Shares are up 16% since their €1 low in late March, though Araujo insisted he bought the stock for its "dividend payment and growth confidence we had; the capital return boost was a nice feature on the back of that".

UK power generator ContourGlobal also came into the portfolio, a business Araujo said he had hesitated to own previously due to a carbon-intensive project pipeline.

However, those projects were subsequently abandoned and the firm now has "a very strong tailwind around transitioning its energy mix towards renewables".

Since its September 2017 launch, the M&G Global Listed Infrastructure fund is up 29.9%, well ahead of the MSCI World Infrastructure index's 12.8%, as well as its two largest peers in the First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure and Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Equity funds which have gained 11.8% and 2.6% respectively, according to FE fundinfo data.