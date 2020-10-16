Schroders' Liu: The key themes driving China's growing consumer sector

E-commerce is one of the key trends driving the growth of the consumer market in China

The expansion of e-commerce, the return of overseas consumption and greater economies of scale for larger firms are some of the key themes driving China's consumer sector, according to Schroders' head of China A-shares research Sarah Liu.

In a blog published on Schroders' website yesterday (15 October), Liu said the outlook for the second-largest economy's consumer sector is only becoming stronger, as restrictions on movement are lifted and shops have begun to reopen in controlled environments.

While investment and export sectors have so far led China's recovery, the head of research pointed out that the consumer sector is now picking up more meaningfully, with the contribution of consumption to China's GDP expected to increase even before the pandemic hit.

Social commerce in China: teleshopping redux

"Private consumption currently accounts for around 39% of GDP, but this is still relatively low when compared to other major global economies such as the US (68%), Japan (55%) or the eurozone (54%)," she explained.

"Despite the setback this year, we expect this figure to rise further as the transition from an investment-led to consumption-driven economic growth model continues."

One of the key trends driving the expansion of the consumer market, according to Liu, is the growth of e-commerce which, while it has been gaining momentum for some time, has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the largest beneficiaries have been areas where consumers previously were unaccustomed to purchasing products online, such as groceries and large home appliances such as air conditioning units.

Elsewhere, Liu said both domestic and foreign industry-leading consumer companies are only continuing to gain market share - particularly in sportswear, education, home furniture and home appliance areas of the market.

Will the recovery of Chinese equities continue?

"The largest players have greater economies of scale, are growing faster and are able to cut prices in order to consolidate the market," she explained.

"The growth of e-commerce has created a more level playing field in terms of information availability, providing consumers with better awareness of pricing. The Covid-19 pandemic has accentuated this existing trend.

"New online marketing methods have also enabled the leading companies to gain a competitive edge."

Another significant change underfoot in the consumer sector, according to the head of China A-shares research, is that overseas consumption is returning to China.

Despite Chinese citizens accounting for over a third of global luxury goods spending, she said only a small fraction of this spending has been in China itself.

"In the past few years, the Chinese government has taken a series of measures to encourage domestic spending and to support its duty free industry," Liu continued.

"Some of these have effectively been to render overseas spending relatively less attractive. Back in 2018, for example, VAT was cut to 13% from 17%.

"Meanwhile, the tropical island province of Hainan has received policy support to encourage tourism. This year the government lifted the duty quota cap by over 300%, while the unit price quota was scrapped. Companies such as China Tourism Duty Free and Wangfujing Group have been major beneficiaries of these policies this year."

She added the pandemic has only served to fan this trend, with international tourism constrained by lockdowns and tougher travel measures. Over the long term, however, she believes the recovery in domestic tourism is set to continue.

"In the near term, the focus may understandably remain on Covid-19 its impact on people and economic activity globally," Liu said.

"But once the pandemic recedes, as a result of a vaccine, more effective therapeutics or herd immunity, the outlook for growth in China's consumer sector remains strong."