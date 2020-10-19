AJ Bell's Khalaf: 'Best of British' trust launches 'litmus test' for investor appetite

The launch of Keith Ashworth-Lord's UK Buffettology Smaller Companies investment trust (BUFF) comes at a "brave time", according to AJ Bell's Laith Khalaf, who said the success of the float will be "a good litmus test" of investor appetite for UK equities.

The trust, which is aiming to raise at least £100m before listing on the London Stock Exchange at the end of the month, was the third announced "best of British" trust launch this month.

It follows Schroders' unveiling of its British Opportunities trust, and Tellworth's planned British Recovery & Growth Trust launch - the latter of which has already been pulled due to weak interest.

However, financial analyst Khalaf said BUFF may fare better, given Sanford DeLand has "the kudos of the Buffett name" on its side, as well as the "outstanding performance" of its existing mandates.

"The UK economy is not in great shape right now and that will act as a drag on the performance of business of all sizes," he said.

"However, one of the great things about smaller companies is they have the ability to shrug off the macroeconomic environment and deliver idiosyncratic earnings growth."

"Small-cap investors should be long term in their outlook and need to have the mettle to ride out the downdrafts, which can be pretty breathtaking."

According to data from the AIC, the average trust in the IT UK Smaller Companies sector is trading on a 9.3% discount to net asset value (NAV).

While Khalaf said this will be a tough challenge for the Buffettology brand to conquer, he pointed out that Sanford DeLand's approach of targeting high-quality companies with wide economic moats and sound balance sheets is "particularly appealing" within the smaller companies space as "resilience is at a premium".

"If demand fails to live up to expectations, investors might find they are able to buy in below NAV once the trust is trading on the market," he explained.

"Investors who buy in during the offer period also have to stump up the set up costs of the trust, estimated to be 2p in the pound."

One alternative for investors, according to Khalaf, is to buy into the firm's open-ended offerings such as Andrew Vaughan's £23m Free Spirit fund, or Ashworth-Lord's £1.3bn UK Buffettology General fund - both of which have significant exposure to "the minnows of the stockmarket".

According to data from FE fundinfo, the latter has achieved top-decile gains over one, three and five years relative to its average peer in the IA UK Smaller Companies sector, and is in second place out of 233 funds for its total returns over the last half a decade.

Khalaf pointed out that UK small caps have comfortably outperformed their large-cap counterparts over the long term and that, even if investors' timing getting into the market area is "lousy", their patience will likely be rewarded regardless.

"A regular monthly investment where you drip-feed money into the market smooths out the journey too as you buy in at many price points," he added.